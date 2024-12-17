This Is Your Sign To Buy Your Bestie A Vibrator This Holiday Season

Finding the perfect gift for your bestie can be difficult — especially if they aren’t the sentimental type. Sure, things like handwritten letters and other DIY projects are always lovely to receive, but what if your best friend’s taste is a little… spicier? Folks, it’s 2024, and I’m here to tell you that sex toy and vibrator gifts are in — because why not give your best friend the gift of pleasure?
Yeah, I get it. Buying your friend a vibrator can feel a little strange at first. But think of it like this: If you tried a makeup product that you absolutely loved, you would want your bestie to try it out too, right? Call me what you want, but I think the same rule should apply when it comes to sex toys. (Ask any of my best friends — I’ve gifted each and every one of them a sex toy at some point in our friendships!) After all, you probably already talk enough about your sex lives, so a vibrator really shouldn’t be all that taboo.
If you want to spread the sexual empowerment this holiday season, and need a buzz-worthy (*wink*) present for your best friend, then look no further. I’ve got you covered with 10 sex toy and vibrator gifts for your bestie. And, as someone who has gifted many a vibrator in her day, I promise you: they’ll love it.
Waterproof vibrating wand ($15)
There are tons of vibrators out there, and there’s a reason why wands (IMHO) reign supreme. They’re perfect to use solo or with a partner, and offer amazing external stimulation. This one in particular is on the smaller side, which makes it perfect for travel and discrete storage.
Bullet vibrator ($17)
If you have a very ~demure~ and very ~mindful~ bestie, then this cute ‘lil thing is a perfect gift. While it’s small (which is perfect for travel), this bullet vibrator is equipped with 10 different modes that deliver powerful clitoral stimulation.
Rose Toy ($25)
It went viral on TikTok for a reason, y’all. This rose-shaped toy offers super powerful clitoral stimulation with both sucking and vibrating modes. While it’s not as traditional as a bullet or wand, a rose vibrator is a total must for anyone’s bedroom.
Dual Rabbit Vibrator ($25)
A rabbit vibrator offers both internal and external stimulation — it’s the best of both worlds, basically. If you know your bestie has a bullet vibrator, or even a wand, consider giving them a toy that’s a little more ~next level.~
Wearable Vibrator ($25)
Wearable vibrators FTW. This travel-sized toy is small enough to be inserted into underwear, or used as a hands-free option in the bedroom. It’s also remote-controlled, so if your bestie has a partner… consider this a gift for both of them. (You’re welcome.)
Vibrating C-ring ($20)
C-rings are underrated. This one specifically can be controlled through an app and offers 10 different vibrating modes. Plus, it’s made with liquid silicone — so it’s pretty comfortable, too.
Finger vibrator ($10)
Compact and versatile, this silicone ring does it all, stimulating the clitoris, G-spot, nipples, anus, ears, and more. Perfect as a stocking stuffer or a gift, this vibrating ring is sure to have your bestie buzzing.