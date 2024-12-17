This Is Your Sign To Buy Your Bestie A Vibrator This Holiday Season

Finding the perfect gift for your bestie can be difficult — especially if they aren’t the sentimental type. Sure, things like handwritten letters and other DIY projects are always lovely to receive, but what if your best friend’s taste is a little… spicier? Folks, it’s 2024, and I’m here to tell you that sex toy and vibrator gifts are in — because why not give your best friend the gift of pleasure?

Yeah, I get it. Buying your friend a vibrator can feel a little strange at first. But think of it like this: If you tried a makeup product that you absolutely loved, you would want your bestie to try it out too, right? Call me what you want, but I think the same rule should apply when it comes to sex toys. (Ask any of my best friends — I’ve gifted each and every one of them a sex toy at some point in our friendships!) After all, you probably already talk enough about your sex lives, so a vibrator really shouldn’t be all that taboo.

If you want to spread the sexual empowerment this holiday season, and need a buzz-worthy (*wink*) present for your best friend, then look no further. I’ve got you covered with 10 sex toy and vibrator gifts for your bestie. And, as someone who has gifted many a vibrator in her day, I promise you: they’ll love it.

GXBOGR Waterproof vibrating wand ($15) There are tons of vibrators out there, and there’s a reason why wands (IMHO) reign supreme. They’re perfect to use solo or with a partner, and offer amazing external stimulation. This one in particular is on the smaller side, which makes it perfect for travel and discrete storage. See On Amazon

generic Bullet vibrator ($17) If you have a very ~demure~ and very ~mindful~ bestie, then this cute ‘lil thing is a perfect gift. While it’s small (which is perfect for travel), this bullet vibrator is equipped with 10 different modes that deliver powerful clitoral stimulation. See On Amazon

big shocked Rose Toy ($25) It went viral on TikTok for a reason, y’all. This rose-shaped toy offers super powerful clitoral stimulation with both sucking and vibrating modes. While it’s not as traditional as a bullet or wand, a rose vibrator is a total must for anyone’s bedroom. See On Amazon

plusone Dual Rabbit Vibrator ($25) A rabbit vibrator offers both internal and external stimulation — it’s the best of both worlds, basically. If you know your bestie has a bullet vibrator, or even a wand, consider giving them a toy that’s a little more ~next level.~ See On Amazon

generic Wearable Vibrator ($25) Wearable vibrators FTW. This travel-sized toy is small enough to be inserted into underwear, or used as a hands-free option in the bedroom. It’s also remote-controlled, so if your bestie has a partner… consider this a gift for both of them. (You’re welcome.) See On Amazon

hoesdik Vibrating C-ring ($20) C-rings are underrated. This one specifically can be controlled through an app and offers 10 different vibrating modes. Plus, it’s made with liquid silicone — so it’s pretty comfortable, too. See On Amazon