4 Tips To Avoid Draining Your Social Battery During The Holidays

Ah, the holiday season — a magical time of joy, cookies, and both literal and metaphorical snowstorms. Between your mom’s insistence on taking family photos in matching pajamas and your friend group’s 16th attempt at a Secret Santa swap, your calendar might look like it was curated by a caffeinated elf. But let’s be real: all this festivity can absolutely leave your social battery blinking red faster than Rudolph’s nose.

With finishing up finals, dodging family drama, and figuring out how to explain to relatives why you’re still single, the holidays can feel less like a Hallmark movie and more like a Christmas movie marathon. And while the world may tell you to “deck the halls with boughs of holly,” the truth is, not every moment is joyously harmonious at home, especially when Aunt Karen starts asking about your post-grad plans for the third time.

But don’t worry, you’re definitely not being a Grinch. Keeping your energy intact is an essential survival skill, not a holiday crime. That’s why we’ve tapped Hack Spirit Mental Health and Relationship Expert, Tina Fey, to share practical and downright genius tips to keep your social battery fully charged this season. The holidays should be about joy, not burnout, so grab some cocoa, settle in, and let’s make sure you’re celebrating — not just surviving — the most wonderful time of the year.