4 Tips To Avoid Draining Your Social Battery During The Holidays

Ah, the holiday season — a magical time of joy, cookies, and both literal and metaphorical snowstorms. Between your mom’s insistence on taking family photos in matching pajamas and your friend group’s 16th attempt at a Secret Santa swap, your calendar might look like it was curated by a caffeinated elf. But let’s be real: all this festivity can absolutely leave your social battery blinking red faster than Rudolph’s nose.
With finishing up finals, dodging family drama, and figuring out how to explain to relatives why you’re still single, the holidays can feel less like a Hallmark movie and more like a Christmas movie marathon. And while the world may tell you to “deck the halls with boughs of holly,” the truth is, not every moment is joyously harmonious at home, especially when Aunt Karen starts asking about your post-grad plans for the third time.
But don’t worry, you’re definitely not being a Grinch. Keeping your energy intact is an essential survival skill, not a holiday crime. That’s why we’ve tapped Hack Spirit Mental Health and Relationship Expert, Tina Fey, to share practical and downright genius tips to keep your social battery fully charged this season. The holidays should be about joy, not burnout, so grab some cocoa, settle in, and let’s make sure you’re celebrating — not just surviving — the most wonderful time of the year.
- Set boundaries with your schedule.
-
The holidays are great, but sometimes family and friends can make them feel more like a group project where you’re doing all the work. “Don’t frame boundaries as rejection — frame them as a gift,” Fey tells Her Campus. “Say you want to be fully present with your loved ones, but explain that to do so, you’ll need a bit of alone time first.” Don’t be afraid to set your boundaries by being clear and kind.
You can also schedule some alone time by claiming you’re catching up on “important academic work” (Netflix counts, right?). And remember, setting limits isn’t selfish — it’s self-care. “Either way, you need to somehow explain that spending some quiet time now will help you enjoy your dinner even more,” says Fey. Your energy is like holiday cookies: everyone wants them, but they’ll crumble if you overdo it.
- Balance holiday chaos with solo time.
-
Feeling drained from holiday gatherings, travel chaos, and last-minute assignments? It’s time to recharge your social battery. Balance family time by scheduling a little self-care — AKA scrolling TikTok guilt-free. “Incorporate “hidden breaks” into your day,” Fey says. “For example, during holiday travel, pop in noise-canceling headphones and listen to something soothing. Similarly, at a family gathering, offer to run an errand or help in the kitchen for a moment of quiet amidst the bustle.” Sneaking in solo coffee runs or mastering the art of the 20-minute power nap can help you transform X-Mas chaos into calm.
- Small self-care moments can help you stay festive.
-
According to Fey, “Irritability and zoning out are early signs. When this happens, instead of vanishing, suggest a creative pause, such as going for a quick walk before dessert. This will blend self-care with socializing.” Remember, FOMO isn’t fatal — holiday traditions will sparkle even brighter when you’re genuinely present. “Shorten your participation if there’s no other way,” Fey says. “Being fully present for part of an event is often more meaningful than halfheartedly staying the whole time.”
- Above all else, be honest with the people around you (and yourself).
-
Laughter can make your need for space feel relatable and less like a rejection. “Use humor as it disarms guilt,” says Fey. “Try something like, ‘You know I love you, but if I don’t take 15 minutes alone, I might turn into the Grinch.’”
And if you’re craving a little “me-time,” it’s totally okay to take a breather. “Or you can also frame it as a future investment: ‘A little quiet time now means I’ll be ready for all the fun later,’” Fey says. No need to feel guilty — everyone needs a solo Spotify session, nap, or just not talk to anyone for a while. Your inner introvert will thank you.
Breathwork is a simple yet powerful tool to help you manage stress, stay focused, and find moments of calm, even during your busiest days. Whether you’re in between classes, studying, or winding down at night, you can practice it anywhere, anytime.