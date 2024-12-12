After a stressful finals season, everyone is eager to travel back home, have a yummy home-cooked meal, and then sleep for a couple of days with no deadlines or group projects on the agenda. Once you feel like you’ve slept for a while and gotten into vacay mode, it’s time to enjoy the holiday festivities and reconnect with your hometown besties. But at some point, you might feel a little bored and need a way to spice up the conversation with your crush. Enter flirty holiday texts.

While the holidays are a time for family, there are so many opportunities for double entendres when it comes to Santa’s naughty list to pass up texting or DMing your crush. Plus, you want to make sure you keep the spark alive until you head back to campus in the new year. So whether you’re flirting with someone new, your partner of two years, or someone you want to get a little naughty with, here are some flirty holiday texts and DM ideas to send this festive season.

Wholesome Holiday Texts & DMs: It’s the season of giving, so you should give me your phone number. I feel like we’re developing some good chemis-tree. Thanks to you, I never have a blue Christmas. All I want for Christmas is you. (Thanks, Mariah Carey!) Can you send me a pic? I want to show Santa what I want this year. Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels Flirty Holiday Texts: What are you doing NYE? I’m in need of a midnight kiss. Meet me under the mistletoe. I asked Santa to put you under my tree this morning. Where are you? You must be Rudolph because thinking of you makes my day brighter. Feeling extra frosty outside, care to warm me up? You’re on my list, and I’ve checked you (out) twice. Sexy Holiday texts: Want to come over? I’m looking for a reason to get on the naughty list this year. Are you looking for a gold star? Cause I shine best when I’m on top. Unlike Santa, I come more than once a year. I’d like to jingle your bells. You can stuff more than my stocking. Let’s make this a not-so-silent night. Let’s pretend to be presents and get laid under the tree. I want your chestnuts roasting on my open fire. When I think of you I touch my elf. Let’s be naughty and save Santa a trip. The only package I want this Christmas is yours. Photo by Kelli McClintock on Unsplash

No matter what holiday traditions you celebrate, we all know what it’s like to miss your special someone during this time of year. So, let them know you’re thinking about them with these cute, flirty, and sometimes bold texts. Be brave and you just might be ringing in the new year in a very special way. *Wink wink*

This article was originally published on December 16, 2023.