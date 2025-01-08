FYI, You Can Actually Buy The Viral Poppi Sweatsuit At Target Now

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If one of your resolutions for 2025 was to cut back on soda, Poppi is here to change that. Throughout the last few years, the prebiotic soda brand has been able to grow into a hot commodity as a result of their social media campaigns, colorful marketing, and maximalistic clothing designs. Plus, Poppi’s trademark pink sweatsuit has also become one of the internet’s favorite influencer finds, and the brand has since been able to create their own in-house merchandise for Gen Z to discover. Yep, you can actually buy the viral Poppi sweatsuit at Target.

With the release of its latest soda flavor, Cream Soda, Poppi has teamed up with Target for an exclusive, limited-edition capsule collection in celebration. With products all under $30, Poppi fans can now purchase versions of the viral Poppi sweatsuit in-store, plus grab new pieces to add more flavor into your closet. Here’s what’s included in Poppi’s Target capsule collection.

Poppi Inspired by the famous Poppi sweatsuit, this sweatshirt and jogger duo will help you step up your content game. You can be dressed from head to toe in Poppi pink and yellow this winter season, and also show everyone that you’re a certified Poppi icon. If pink and yellow aren’t your colors, you can purchase a purple and blue version of the design as well. Regardless of what color scheme you choose, you can bet your GRWM videos will be so much more colorful in these sweatsuits. See On Target

Poppi In celebration of Poppi’s newest flavor, Cream Soda, this sweatshirt pays tribute to the next color joining the Poppi lineup: light blue. With a futuristic design on the back that says, “The Future Served Fresh,” you can also lounge around feeling fresh in this hoodie. If sweatshirts aren’t your thing, you can still pay tribute to the release of Cream Soda with a mineral washed t-shirt ($18) in the same shade of blue. See On Target

Poppi After seeing Poppi debut their “Somebody At Poppi Loves Me” T-shirt at their New York Fashion Week pop-up, I knew I was obsessed. This version of one of Poppi’s latest designs is perfect for the upcoming Valentine’s Day season. Whether you’re pairing this ringer tee with a pair of jeans or sweatpants, you’re guaranteed to become Cupid’s favorite this January. See On Target

Poppi The beginning of a new year can be a period of rest and relaxation, so what better way to celebrate with a pajama set? This pajama tank and pants are perfect for a self-care night or for a boost of energy. I’m not going to lie, I’m obsessed with the pajama pants and the logo at the top. I’ll definitely be rocking these before I go to sleep at night. See On Target

Poppi You’re guaranteed to be turning heads in this sweatsuit. Inspired by retro colors and various Poppi graphics, the only thing that is going to be juicier than your soda is your outfit. You can pair this sweatsuit with your favorite accessories for a sleepover or a night in with friends while you catch up on your New Year’s resolutions. See On Target

Poppi My goal for 2025 is to start wearing more hats, specifically trucker hats. As a fan of any hat that has pink in it, I will definitely be rocking this Poppi trucker hat this spring. Not only does the hat have a pop of pink, but its logo is giving us all the fuzzy energy we need. See On Target

Poppi An online exclusive, Poppi has also released a limited-edition oversized T-shirt. The shirt pays tribute to the brand’s Texan roots, as well as a retro aesthetic. Not only does the shirt pay homage to Poppi’s hometown, but it also pays homage to various other Poppi designs throughout the Target collection. See On Target