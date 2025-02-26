Thanks To TikTok, I’ve Become A 22-Year-Old Grandma

Spring semester is basically a social marathon. Maybe you’re exploring your town’s nightlife. Maybe there’s a big formal, a themed frat party, or a spontaneous Wednesday night adventure that turns into an 11 p.m. trip to whatever fast-food chain is still open. And if you’re 21+, maybe you’re hitting up the local bar, ordering that one drink you swear by (or trying a new one that you’ll regret tomorrow). Whatever it is, there are things to do and places to be. But me? This semester, I’m fully embracing my Grandma Era.

Look, I love a good night out as much as the next girl, especially since it’s my senior spring. But lately, there is something so satisfying about staying in. I’m talking pajama-clad by 8 p.m., wrapped in a blanket like a burrito, making myself a mug of tea and sipping on it like it’s a fine wine. My ideal night consists of binge-watching some new shows, perfecting my skincare routine, and maybe even journaling. I turn on my sunset lamp, and I revel in the simple joys of existing.

The FOMO is real, but these grandma vibes are actually pretty immaculate. So if you, too, are feeling the call of the cozy life, grab your weighted blanket and settle in because there’s something pretty magical about embracing the soft life this semester.

What really is a Grandma Era?

If you’ve been scrolling through your FYP, you’ve probably seen influencers absolutely romanticizing their wellness routines, cozy night-in vibes, or their go-to ways to unwind. Yeah, they’re making a serious comeback. Turns out, staying in is the new going out. Gen Zers are fully embracing this vibe, sharing their favorite stay-at-home rituals from candle-lit reading sessions and face therapy masks to those old-school hobbies like knitting, crocheting, and embroidery. While no one really wants to be called a granny, these Grandma-core things are the ultimate way to relax, get creative, and add a little nostalgia to your life.

Why is it happening now?

Well, it’s no secret that life can be chaotic, and figuring out adulthood can be super overstimulating. So, why not skip a few steps from childhood and adolescence and retreat back to slower, more mindful moments? Embracing the comforting, old-fashioned rituals that make us feel cozy and cared for is the perfect way to do just that.

Plus, the rise of this trend isn’t just about comfort — it’s about reclaiming those “grandma” hobbies and flipping them into something fresh, creative, and totally your vibe. DIY knitting projects or self-care nights are becoming a way to build community, unwind, and express yourself in ways you might not have before.

What are the best ways to channel my inner granny?

Throw on your comfiest pajama set, grab a face mask, and put on some classic tunes while you do your skincare routine. Whether it’s a bubble bath or just a super moisturizing hand cream, make it all about relaxation. Grab that rich moisturizer, indulge in your favorite serums, and maybe even throw on a sheet mask for some extra TLC. A true granny glow is about making skincare a ritual, not a race.

Knitting, crocheting, and embroidery are officially cool again. You don’t need to make a whole sweater (unless you want to!), but starting with something like a small pillow or a chunky scarf will get you into that chill, creative groove. What screams Grandma more than a batch of homemade cookies or a loaf of banana bread? Put your apron on, turn on a cooking playlist, and bake your way to some comfort food. Plus, it’s not that you have to spend the night alone — you and your friends can be grannies together.

So, the Grandma Era is all about slowing down, savoring the little moments, and mixing in some creative, cozy activities that make you feel like you’re embracing a slower, more intentional lifestyle. After all, who wouldn’t want to be a cool granny?