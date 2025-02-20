Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
18 Face Moisturizers For Dry Skin That You *Need* This Winter

Tiana Berry

The winter is great for going on cabin trips, trying the newest Starbucks latte, or even cozying up with a new love interest — but it’s not good for dry skin. During the harsh winter months, it’s extremely hard to keep your skin moisturized. During the winter, cold temperatures and low humidity levels dry out your skin and leave it feeling tight and flaky. 

However, the winter weather’s got nothing on you if you’ve got a great face moisturizer. The best way to put the most moisture back into your skin is through a reliable face moisturizer that’s made to penetrate the outer layer of skin, bringing back the plumpness and firmness you need. If you’re looking for a new face moisturizer for dry skin, your search is over — I’ve scoured the market to find moisturizers that’ll help with the harshness of winter air. With these 18 options, I know you’ll be able to find a few to add to your winter skin care routine.

Olay Super Cream ($35)
olay super cream
Olay

Olay Super Cream is a lightweight SPF facial cream that’s dermatologist tested. This cream helps provide hydration to skin and leave you with a radiant, dewy glow.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer ($25)
la roche-posay double repair moisturizer
La Roche-Posay

This La Roche-Posay moisturizer provides 48-hour hydration and helps restore the skin barrier. The main ingredients niacinamide and glycerin help hydrate, repair, and soothe the skin during winter months.

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer ($200)
la mer moisturizer
La Mer

La Mer’s top-selling moisturizer is best used for dry skin. The rich cream quickly penetrates the skin to heal and reveal a firmer feel to your skin. This moisturizer helps to rejuvenate your face during these harsh winter months.

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA ($14)
the ordinary moisturizer
The Ordinary

This moisturizer is great for all skin types, but it especially helps to remedy dry skin. This topical cream has natural moisturizing components like Ceramide and Triglycerides that won’t leave your skin feeling greasy.

ERLY Start Moisturizer ($42)
ERLY start moisturizer
ERLY

This silky, lightweight cream from ERLY utilizes peptides to help strengthen and firm skin, plus has a healthy dose of zinc oxide to protect your face from harmful UV rays (which, yes, is still important in the winter)!

Buttah Skin CocoShea Revitalizing Cream ($21)
buttah skin revitalizing cream
Buttah Skin

Buttah Skin CocoShea Revitalizing Cream is infused with African rich butters, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E oil that restores your complexion’s natural glow. This lightweight cream soothes and improves skin tone and texture, too.

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream ($16)
CeraVe moisturizing cream
CeraVe

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream is a full body cream that provides 24-hour hydration for dry skin. With the use of ceramides, it restores your skin barrier and protects it from the winter cold. This moisturizer quickly penetrates to soften skin, without leaving a greasy or sticky feel.

COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Repair Cream ($26)
cosrx advanced repair cream
Cosrx

This gel-type cream is great for soothing irritated skin after breakouts. The cream instantly absorbs into the skin to hydrate. This cream contains 92% Snail Mucin, which draws moisture to the skin, leaving it feeling plump and hydrated.

Fresh Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration ($46)
fresh rose face cream
fresh

This is one of Sephora’s best selling hyaluronic acid moisturizers. This moisturizer delivers 72-hour hydration and has Damask Rose extract as one of the main ingredients, which is used to strengthen the skin barrier.

Kiehl’s Ultra Face Cream ($39)
kiehl\'s ultra facial cream
Kiehl\’s

This face cream is formulated with squalane, glacial glycoprotein, and pro-ceramides to support your skin barrier for up to 72-hour hydration. The cream is non-greasy, fragrance free, and lightweight, and it clinically hydrates dry and dull skin.

OleHenriksen Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer ($52)
olehendriksen peptide boost moisturizer
OleHendriksen

This daily moisturizer visibly boosts elasticity in your face, and reinforces the skin’s moisture barrier. The peptides, amino acids, ceramides, and collagen double the hydration and improve fine lines and wrinkles.

Clinique Moisture Surge Broad Spectrum SPF 28 Sheer Hydrator Moisturizer ($49)
clinique moisture surge
Clinique

The face moisturizer with SPF helps hydrate and deliver protection to the skin barrier. The formula is lightweight and has a cloud-like consistency. It leaves the skin feeling moisturized and glowy.

Glossier After Baume Moisturizer Barrier Recovery Cream ($32)
glossier after baume moisturizer
Glossier

This recovery cream hydrates skin for up to 24 hours. It’s best used for dry and sensitive skin.

Bubble Slam Dunk Hydrating Facial Moisturizer ($16)
bubble slam dunk moisturizer
Bubble

This Bubble daily moisturizer is made with natural ingredients, like aloe leaf juice and Hoya lacunosa flower extract, to help deeply penetrate the skin. This leaves the skin feeling calm, protected, and nourished.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream ($38)
first aid beauty ultra repair cream
First Aid Beauty

This cream is great for relieving dry and eczema-prone skin. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream promises to strengthen the skin barrier within seven days. This award-winning formula quickly hydrates skin without leaving a greasy feel.

Rhode Barrier Restore Cream ($32)
rhode barrier restore cream
Rhode

The Barrier Restore Cream from rhode soothes irritated skin while nourishing and hydrating the skin barrier. The cream is a rich, lightweight formula that delivers smoother and softer skin over time.

Futurewise Slug Balm ($24)
futurewise slug balm
Futurewise

Slug Balm is a lightweight, jelly balm that helps prevent water loss from your skin. Your skin loses an excessive amount of water during the winter months, so this balm helps to prevent that and work against it.

Topicals Like Butter Moisturizer ($34)
topicals like butter moisturizer
Topicals

Topicals Like Butter Moisturizer helps to soothe redness, itching, and sensitivity for eczema-prone skin. This hydrating moisturizer helps to counter dryness, redness, and dullness of the skin.

