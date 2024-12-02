It’s officially December, which is the month of the year that usually has the most holidays: from Christmas to Hanukkah to Kwanzaa and plenty more, there is usually no shortage of holiday spirit to go around. One special holiday that you may not know about, however, takes place annually on Dec. 4: National Cookie Day!

For many, cookies are a special part of the holidays, and if you have a sweet tooth, this is a holiday that you definitely won’t want to miss. Whether you’re a fan of classic chocolate chip cookies, cookies in unique flavors and shapes, or old family recipes, this holiday is perfect for everyone to celebrate in their own way. Of course, you can bake a batch of Christmas cookies (or whatever other type of cookie you prefer) to celebrate this day, but if you’re in the mood to go out for a sweet treat to celebrate National Cookie Day, many chain restaurants, fast food spots, and even gas stations have deals available that you can take advantage of — some of these offers even include freebies!

So, if you’re looking for a way to save money and or just get some cool and unique cookies, Dec. 4 is the perfect day to do just that. Here are some of the deals being offered this Wednesday that you won’t want to miss.

Insomnia Cookies National Cookie Day Deals

Insomnia Cookies is offering rewards members a free classic cookie and a $1 deluxe cookie! Insomnia is also releasing two limited-edition cookie flavors, the strawberry cheesecake-filled classic and the red velvet cookies n’ cream classic.

Dunkin’ National Cookie Day Deals

Although Dunkin’ is usually known for its donuts, the chain will be launching its first-ever sugar cookie on Dec. 4! The prepackaged cookie is shaped like a strawberry donut with a buttery shortbread base topped with sweet frosting and sprinkles. Dunkin’ also has some holiday cookie-inspired drinks, like the Cookie Butter cold brew.

Jimmy John’s National Cookie Day Deals

Jimmy Johns is releasing a new, limited-edition chocolate peppermint cookie made with Oreos this year. The cookie has been available since Nov. 25, but on National Cookie Day, the restaurant will donate a portion of each holiday cookie sold to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America via the Jimmy Johns Foundation.

Subway National Cookie Day Deals

Subway is offering a chance to win a free cookie every day for the rest of the year. If you are signed up for Subway’s rewards program, you can visit SubwayCookieClub.com on Dec. 3 or 4, when 10,000 members will be randomly selected to win a free cookie! If you’re ordering Subway from home, you can also get a free Footlong Cookie via DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub.

Circle K National Cookie Day Deals

If you’re in a rush on National Cookie Day, Circle K has you covered. Swing by the store while you’re getting gas to get a free cookie. All you have to do is download the Circle K app and create an account — no purchase required.

Great American Cookies National Cookie Day Deals

Great American Cookies is offering customers a buy-one, get-one-free deal on their famous cookie cake slices — so festive!