Ah, the smells and sights of Valentine’s Day: chocolate-covered strawberries, rose petals, and, apparently, copious amounts of garlic. Papa Johns superfans are known to *really* love the pizza chain’s Garlic Dipping Sauce, and this Feb. 14, the pizza chain is giving select customers a way to experience it… well, a little more deeply.

As a Valentine’s Day gift to its biggest Garlic Dipping Sauce adorers, Papa Johns has created a limited-edition Garlic Bath Bomb (yes, you read that right) inspired by the flavorful condiment. The brand announced the bath bomb on Feb. 11 via Instagram and TikTok in a partnership with content creator Hanna Saur.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time the concept of bathing in Papa Johns garlic sauce has been referenced — many users on X have shared their dreams of immersing themselves in a tub full of it. And for some of those loyal fans, that dream may soon be a big, fragrant reality.

If the thought of getting your hands on one of these bath bombs is making your heart soar (we listen and we don’t judge), all you need to do is share your devotion for the Papa Johns Garlic Dipping Sauce and your desire for the Garlic Bath Bomb on social media for a chance to win, and recipients will be chosen ahead of Valentine’s Day. So, let your creative juices flow and make sure to tag Papa Johns on X, Instagram, or TikTok to get noticed.

For those looking for a less immersive experience, Papa Johns also has Valentine’s Day promotions that are a bit more odor-friendly, like its heart-shaped pizza. From Feb. 10 to 16, customers can enjoy a heart-shaped thin crust pizza with one topping of choice, served with a seasoning packet and pepperoncini. (Note: The pizze is served unsliced in order to maintain the integrity of the heart shape.)

At the end of the day, the day of love can be hard for some people, and everybody practices self care differently. But if you’re spending it with someone special, maybe stick to soap and water until Feb. 15. Or not — it’s your holiday!