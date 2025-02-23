The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
If you’ve been doom-scrolling on TikTok or Instagram, you’ve probably seen various beauty influencers wearing large, glowing red masks over their faces during their skin care routine. Red light therapy is the newest skin care trend, and when lit against your skin, the LED red lights can promote healing, reduce inflammation, and can be used to treat wrinkles, blemishes, or acne scars. Many red light therapy masks can also reach $500 — and in this economy, dropping that much money on anything can feel daunting.
With each skin care trend, it’s hard for me and my bank account to keep up. It’s difficult to bite the bullet and invest in skin care without having tried more affordable versions first. And as a student with a part-time job, I definitely don’t have the budget to invest in luxury skin care. Maybe you’re in a similar situation to me or you just don’t feel like spending a lot of money on a skin care gadget. Luckily for us, affordable versions of red light therapy masks exist and perform just as well as those on the higher end of the market. Here are some red light therapy masks that are just as beneficial for skin and won’t burn a hole in your wallet.
- SLF LED Face Mask ($99)
Available at Target, this red light therapy mask features seven different LED color modes and a remote control. Each color has a specific function to heal the skin, and target various skin concerns.
- Solawave 2-in-1 Skincare Mini ($89)
If you’re looking for something portable, this collapsible mini red light works as a spot treatment for any red areas on your skin. You can also use it on your entire face for a full face treatment on the go.
- NVBOTY LED Face Mask ($94)
This face mask from Amazon has 400 LED lights to deeply penetrate the skin. It’s also eligible for free delivery, so you can save extra money.
- Project E Beauty LED Facial Mask ($140)
This face mask features wireless charging and rose gold accents. It’s safe for sensitive skin and you can get it at Target.
- Mario Badescu Flexible LED Therapy Mask ($150)
With Mario Badescu being a familiar name in the beauty industry, this flexible mask is both aesthetically pleasing and affordable. It features 62 LED lights to promote a firmer, healthy-looking complexion.
- Skin Gym Wrinklit LED Mask ($99)
This red light mask is available at Ulta Beauty and includes three different light settings. With USB charging, you can take it anywhere and charge it easily.
- SUERBEATY Red Light Therapy Mask ($50)
If you need a red light mask in a pinch, this face mask from Amazon is available for two-day shipping with Prime. The one-touch control makes it a simple addition to your skin care routine.
- Solaris Laboratories NY How To Glow 4 Color LED Light Therapy Mask ($115)
This mask screams wearable technology — look how futuristic and aesthetically-pleasing it is! It uses NASA technology that’s clinically demonstrated to smooth treat spots and promote glowing skin.
- Pure Daily Care Luma LED Rejuvenation Skin Therapy Mask ($90)
This rejuvenating LED face mask allows you to adjust the mask to fit your face, so you’ll be comfortable as ever. It uses 150 medical grade LED diodes to produce seven wavelengths of light energy for serious results.