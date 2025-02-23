Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
red light face masks
red light face masks
Skim Gym/Mario Bedescu/SLF
Style > Beauty

9 Red Light Therapy Masks That Won’t Break The Bank

Sofia Esparza

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you’ve been doom-scrolling on TikTok or Instagram, you’ve probably seen various beauty influencers wearing large, glowing red masks over their faces during their skin care routine. Red light therapy is the newest skin care trend, and when lit against your skin, the LED red lights can promote healing, reduce inflammation, and can be used to treat wrinkles, blemishes, or acne scars. Many red light therapy masks can also reach $500 — and in this economy, dropping that much money on anything can feel daunting. 

With each skin care trend, it’s hard for me and my bank account to keep up. It’s difficult to bite the bullet and invest in skin care without having tried more affordable versions first. And as a student with a part-time job, I definitely don’t have the budget to invest in luxury skin care. Maybe you’re in a similar situation to me or you just don’t feel like spending a lot of money on a skin care gadget. Luckily for us, affordable versions of red light therapy masks exist and perform just as well as those on the higher end of the market. Here are some red light therapy masks that are just as beneficial for skin and won’t burn a hole in your wallet.

SLF LED Face Mask ($99)
slf face mask
SLF

Available at Target, this red light therapy mask features seven different LED color modes and a remote control. Each color has a specific function to heal the skin, and target various skin concerns.

See On Target
Solawave 2-in-1 Skincare Mini ($89) 
solawave
Solawave

If you’re looking for something portable, this collapsible mini red light works as a spot treatment for any red areas on your skin. You can also use it on your entire face for a full face treatment on the go.

See On Solawave
NVBOTY LED Face Mask ($94)
nvboty mask
NVBOTY

This face mask from Amazon has 400 LED lights to deeply penetrate the skin. It’s also eligible for free delivery, so you can save extra money.

See On Amazon
Project E Beauty LED Facial Mask ($140)
Project E Beauty mask
Project E Beauty

This face mask features wireless charging and rose gold accents. It’s safe for sensitive skin and you can get it at Target.

See On Target
Mario Badescu Flexible LED Therapy Mask ($150)
mario bedescu mask
Mario Bedescu

With Mario Badescu being a familiar name in the beauty industry, this flexible mask is both aesthetically pleasing and affordable. It features 62 LED lights to promote a firmer, healthy-looking complexion.

See On Mario Badescu
Skin Gym Wrinklit LED Mask ($99)
Skim Gym mask
Skim Gym

This red light mask is available at Ulta Beauty and includes three different light settings. With USB charging, you can take it anywhere and charge it easily.

See On Ulta Beauty
SUERBEATY Red Light Therapy Mask ($50)
SUERBEATY mask
SUERBEATY

If you need a red light mask in a pinch, this face mask from Amazon is available for two-day shipping with Prime. The one-touch control makes it a simple addition to your skin care routine.

See On Amazon
Solaris Laboratories NY How To Glow 4 Color LED Light Therapy Mask ($115)
solaris mask
Solaris Laboratories NY

This mask screams wearable technology — look how futuristic and aesthetically-pleasing it is! It uses NASA technology that’s clinically demonstrated to smooth treat spots and promote glowing skin.

See On Revolve
Pure Daily Care Luma LED Rejuvenation Skin Therapy Mask ($90)
Pure Daily Care mask
Pure Daily Care

This rejuvenating LED face mask allows you to adjust the mask to fit your face, so you’ll be comfortable as ever. It uses 150 medical grade LED diodes to produce seven wavelengths of light energy for serious results.

See On Kohl’s
Sofia Esparza

Minnesota '25

Sofia Esparza is a National Writer for Her Campus. She writes articles for the style vertical, covering anything from the latest social media fashion trends to beauty advice. Beyond Her Campus, Sofia is the writing lead at Golden Magazine UMN, her university's fashion and identity magazine. She has written for The Wake and Buttercup Magazine, where she acts as managing editor and writes feature articles on the local arts community. Sofia is a junior at the University of Minnesota where she's earning a B.A. in journalism with a minor in Spanish. In her free time, Sofia enjoys playing her guitar, watching thriller television shows and journaling. She loves wandering around the beauty supply store and going to the gym.