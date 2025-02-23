The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you’ve been doom-scrolling on TikTok or Instagram, you’ve probably seen various beauty influencers wearing large, glowing red masks over their faces during their skin care routine. Red light therapy is the newest skin care trend, and when lit against your skin, the LED red lights can promote healing, reduce inflammation, and can be used to treat wrinkles, blemishes, or acne scars. Many red light therapy masks can also reach $500 — and in this economy, dropping that much money on anything can feel daunting.

With each skin care trend, it’s hard for me and my bank account to keep up. It’s difficult to bite the bullet and invest in skin care without having tried more affordable versions first. And as a student with a part-time job, I definitely don’t have the budget to invest in luxury skin care. Maybe you’re in a similar situation to me or you just don’t feel like spending a lot of money on a skin care gadget. Luckily for us, affordable versions of red light therapy masks exist and perform just as well as those on the higher end of the market. Here are some red light therapy masks that are just as beneficial for skin and won’t burn a hole in your wallet.