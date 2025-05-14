Summer is coming, and it’s time to turn up the heat… in more ways than one. And when it comes to the bedroom, summer can make things a little too steamy. Listen, sex can already be sweaty and sticky as is — and when the weather is hot and those senses are amplified, a hookup can turn into a sensory nightmare. But instead of putting off an orgasm just because the weather is too hot or your A/C is broken (been there), consider trying out one of these tried-and-true summer sex positions.

There are a few key components of a summer sex position. One: It shouldn’t work up that much more of a sweat — so you can save those wild positions for a rainy day (literally). Two: It shouldn’t focus on heavy skin-to-skin contact (getting close and sweaty can be super hot, but sometimes, it’s a no-go). And three: A great summer sex position should still keep things hot, spicy, and a little adventurous — so think about adding toys, or even taking the sesh from the bedroom into a cold shower.

Ready to get a little hot while still keeping things cool? Here are five summer sex positions you can try with a partner.

Leapfrog It’s like doggy, but with a twist. In this position, the receiving partner isn’t on their knees — instead, their feet are placed firmly on the ground (or the bed) as the giving partner enters from behind. This position is perfect for deep penetration and intimacy, but the minimal skin-to-skin contact keeps things pretty cool. Lazy cowgirl In this position, the receiver gets on top as the penetrating partner lies flat on their back. Then, the receiving partner slides their legs out forward, planting their feet on either side of the giver’s shoulders, and places their hands on their partner’s shins, leaning back slightly. As opposed to staying upright, this position is perfect when the heat has you feeling a little lazy (but still horny). Stand and deliver Pillow princesses, this one is for you. In this position, the receiving partner lies on the bed with their legs dangling over the edge. Then, the penetrating partner stands between the receiver’s legs, holding their hips as they penetrate. The receiving partner can wrap their legs around the giver’s torso as well — but if it’s too hot for all that, that’s OK, too. Mutual masturbation Sex with no skin contact? It’s a dream in the summer. To do this, lie on the bed (or sit on the couch) next to your partner as each of you pleasure yourselves with your hands or a toy. This is super hot, especially if you utilize some eye contact.

Keep the oscillating fan on standby, bestie.