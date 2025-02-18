10 *Wild* Sex Positions To Try If You’re Feelin’ Freaky

So, you’re about to hook up with your partner (or situation), and you’re not about to hit them with the same two positions you’ve been overusing with every other person. Let’s be real — missionary and cowgirl? Classics, for sure. But after a while, it starts feeling like the white bread of sex positions: reliable, but lowkey bland.

Maybe you want to impress your partner or FWB with your hidden gymnastics skills, or maybe you think you’ve finally found someone to match your freak. Either way, you’re ready to keep them on your toes, but TBH, how do you do that? It’s time to ditch those basic, yet trustworthy, positions and dive headfirst (literally…) into the wildest and freakiest sex positions you could ever possibly imagine.

So, if you’re looking to take things from “been there, done that” to “holy sh*t we might need a chiropractor after this,” then you’ve come to the right place. Buckle up, bestie, because I’ve done the research so you don’t have to, and I’ve compiled a list of 10 wild sex positions that you have to try out at least once in your lifetime. It’s time to roleplay as a gymnast, because these positions will make you question the laws of physics — and your own flexibility.

Asteroid Get ready to see stars (literally) because this position is absolutely out of this world. The receiving partner supports their weight with their hands on a flat surface, almost like they’re in a plank position. The giving partner then kneels behind, lifting the receiving partner’s legs up and holding them while penetrating from behind. It’s like a cosmic workout, but way more fun. Megan Thee Stallion Let’s be real — we all remember that one verse in DaBaby’s song, “NASTY,” featuring the one and only Megan Thee Stallion and Ashanti. While the song did come out in April of 2020, it’s been recently gaining traction on social media again, specifically due to Megan’s verse: “I put one leg on the headboard and leave the other leg on the mattress / Look down at him while he smackin’, get them headshots like an actress.” @kaylag713 Yall think that’s what she ment? ♬ NASTY – DaBaby While I’m sure we’ve all envisioned this in our heads, it’s time to actually make it a reality. As explained in the lyrics, the receiving partner is standing in this position, with one leg on the headboard and the other on the mattress. Then, the receiving partner stands behind and penetrates. So go ahead, channel your inner mattress actress, and let the headboard (and your partner) do the work. Wheelbarrow We’ve all had those “wheelbarrow” races with our friends when we were younger. Picture that — but freakier. And this time, it’s not a race to see who finishes fastest. With this position, the receiving partner supports their weight on their hands while the giving partner holds their legs straight up from behind as they penetrate. Just think of it as a childhood classic — only with a much better finish, IYKWIM. The bridge With this position, the giving partner forms a bridge, lifting their hips off the ground, while the receiving partner takes the reins and bounces on top. While this one def does require some core strength, trust me — it’s worth the workout. Think of it as hot pilates, but with extra emphasis on the hot. Head-first doggy Picture doggy lying down, but with the receiving partner’s upper body off the bed. In this position, the receiving partner lies headfirst on the bed, with their upper body completely hanging off, while the giving partner penetrates from behind. Maybe even add a toy in there if you’re feeling frisky — either way, get ready to dive headfirst into a night of pleasure. Giraffe This position is for all my flexible girlies — trust me, your years of gymnastics training as a kid are finally finding their use. With this position, the receiving partner goes in a backbend while the giving partner holds one of their legs up and penetrates. Think of it as the perfect mix of acrobatics and orgasms. Waterfall Similar to the Giraffe, the receiving partner goes in a backbend position, with their legs wrapped around the giving partner’s waist. Then, the giving partner kneels and holds up the receiving partner’s waist for support and penetrates. Trust me, this position is called “Waterfall” for a reason, so make sure to prepare for lots of wetness. Superman If you’re ready to soar with pleasure, then this position is for you. Be warned though — this position definitely does require a ton of core strength on both ends. In this position, the giving partner stands, leaning back slightly, while fully supporting the weight of the receiving partner, who is facing backward, as they wrap their legs around the giving partner’s waist and place their hands on the giving partner’s thighs for balance. Trust me, this’ll have both of y’all feeling like sexy superheroes. Headstand (yes, seriously) This one’s sure to get the blood flowing in all the right places. It’s exactly as it sounds: the receiving partner goes into a headstand with their legs resting on the giving partner’s shoulders as they stand, penetrating from behind. TBH, who says gymnastics can’t lead to orgasms? Flying Squirrel In this position, the giving partner carries the receiving partner, but with a twist — the receiving partner faces away. The receiving partner wraps one arm around the giving partner’s neck for support, while the giving partner uses their hands to hold the receiving partner’s thighs. From here, the giving partner can easily penetrate from behind. It’s basically like a human jungle, but way more fun.

TBH, whether you’re trying out these positions with a new FWB or with your long-term partner, they’re a surefire way to spice things up in the bedroom. And who knows? Maybe you’ll find a new go-to that’ll have you both saying “Why TF did we not try this sooner?”