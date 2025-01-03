Get Steamy In The Shower With These Sex Positions

Get ready to get wet — in the shower, that is. While having sex in the bed (or on your couch) is a pretty great way to get it on, shower sex is a steamy AF way to heat things up with your partner. And while hooking up in this setting can be a bit intimidating, with the help of these shower sex positions, it can be super fun… and super hot.
Now, shower sex isn’t exactly the most practical way to fool around. According to a 2020 survey by Drench, a UK-based bathware brand (how fitting), 44% of the 515 participants have been hurt by shower sex — whether that’s slipping, falling, or temporarily losing balance (yikes). However, with the proper precautions, shower sex can go off without a hitch — just make sure you’re prepared and positioned properly. For instance, having a ledge to put a leg on, a towel on deck, and a wall to hold onto goes a long way in terms of stability.
These shower sex positions are easy to get into but also provide you (and your partner) with the stability you need to get the job done successfully. So, find your balance, grab a towel, and get ready to get even wetter (wink) with these four shower sex positions.
- Standing Doggy
-
Look, it’s a go-to for a reason: Standing doggy is practical, especially in the shower! For this position, the receiving partner faces the wall, holding on for stability, as the giving partner penetrates from behind. The giving partner can hold onto the wall for extra security, but can also benefit from a no-slip shower mat for extra support.
- Lotus
-
Don’t want to stand? No problem. In this position, the giving partner sits on the floor of the shower as the receiving partner straddles them on top, wrapping their legs around the giving partner’s torso. The receiving partner can also hold onto the wall in front of them for extra support, or they can lay down a towel beforehand for more stability.
- The Lounge
-
This is another lazy, easy position to try in the shower. With the giving partner sitting down on the floor of the shower, with their back against the wall, the receiving partner climbs on top with their back facing them and their feet planted on either side of the giving partner’s legs.
- Double trouble
-
Sex isn’t just about penetration, BTW. For this position, both partners face off as they stimulate each other’s genitals. Not only is this an opportunity for some super hot dirty talk, but it also reduces the risk of slipping or falling in the shower. Hot.