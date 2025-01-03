Get Steamy In The Shower With These Sex Positions

Get ready to get wet — in the shower, that is. While having sex in the bed (or on your couch) is a pretty great way to get it on, shower sex is a steamy AF way to heat things up with your partner. And while hooking up in this setting can be a bit intimidating, with the help of these shower sex positions, it can be super fun… and super hot.

Now, shower sex isn’t exactly the most practical way to fool around. According to a 2020 survey by Drench, a UK-based bathware brand (how fitting), 44% of the 515 participants have been hurt by shower sex — whether that’s slipping, falling, or temporarily losing balance (yikes). However, with the proper precautions, shower sex can go off without a hitch — just make sure you’re prepared and positioned properly. For instance, having a ledge to put a leg on, a towel on deck, and a wall to hold onto goes a long way in terms of stability.

These shower sex positions are easy to get into but also provide you (and your partner) with the stability you need to get the job done successfully. So, find your balance, grab a towel, and get ready to get even wetter (wink) with these four shower sex positions.