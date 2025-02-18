Aquarians, Here Are The Signs That *Might* Break Your Heart

Listen to your heart. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep in all things astrology, zodiac, and the cosmos. This time, we are sharing the three signs most likely to break Aquarius’ hearts.

During Aquarius season, these quirky, free-spirited Air signs are the life of the party behind the most unpredictable (and undeniably fun) love stories. And don’t even get me started on their skills in the bedroom — let’s just say, their creativity isn’t limited to brainstorming new world-changing ideas. Nevertheless, what a fun sign to celebrate as we approach Valentine’s Day. But while some of us are busy swooning over these eccentric air signs, others are out here breaking their hearts. While I know I’d be looking for an Aquarius baddie for myself this holiday, there are three zodiac signs that are most likely to break an Aquarius’s heart.

That’s right — despite their cool, easy-breezy demeanor, Aquarians aren’t immune to heartbreak. Whether it’s their inability to keep up with Aquarius’ wild ideas, their clingy tendencies, or their lack of appreciation for a good intellectual debate, Taurus, Leo, and Scorpio are the ultimate heartbreakers for our quirky, independent air sign.

If you’re an Aquarius, consider this your cosmic red flag alert. And if you happen to be one of the signs on this list? Well… try not to break too many hearts. Or at least give our electric dreamers a heads-up before you shatter their utopian visions of love.

Leo

Leo and Aquarius are naturally drawn to each other — opposites attract, right? They’re both bold, fun, and love a good challenge. But here’s the problem: while Leo craves to be the center stage in their partner’s life, Aquarius is too busy dreaming up the next big thing to stroke anyone’s ego. And when Aquarius doesn’t shower Leo with the attention they demand, the lion’s pride will take a hit. The breakup will be loud, dramatic, and possibly involve a social media spectacle (because Leo needs an audience).

Scorpio

Scorpios love deep emotional connections, while Aquarians tend to keep things light and breezy. Scorpio’s need for passion, loyalty, and intense one-on-one bonding can feel overwhelming to free-spirited Aquarius, who just wants to explore the world without feeling tied down. When Scorpio inevitably senses Aquarius slipping away, their jealousy flares, and it all goes up in flames. And this water sign won’t do anything to douse it.

Taurus

Ah, the stubborn soul crusher. Taurus and Aquarius go together like oil and water — Aquarius wants to run wild, while Taurus wants to plant roots. Taurians crave stability, routine, and a solid plan, while Aquarius thrives on spontaneity and change. Eventually, Aquarius will feel suffocated, and Taurus will be exhausted from chasing after their whirlwind partner.

So, Aquarians, if you find yourself tangled up with one of these signs, just note that it might lead to some broken hearts this Valentine’s. However, even if you do end up with a Taurus, Leo, or Scorpio, you’re not totally doomed — just mentally prepare for the emotional rollercoaster ahead. After all, you thrive on a little chaos, don’t you?