When I’m on the prowl for my next fling, Leos are always my top pick. There’s just something irresistibly magnetic about them. Everyone loves a Leo, and it’s easy to see why. Maybe it’s their fierce confidence or their undying passion that pulls me in every time: They’re charming, proud, and full of life – who could resist? Born between July 23 and August 22, these fire signs know how to light up the (bed)room, so consider this your time to harness that energy, and try out some Leo season sex positions.

Leos are extroverted to the max and always ready to have a good time — and trust me, that includes between the sheets. For Leos, sex is an art form, and they’re passionate artists. They keep things exciting and are always up for trying something new. From the playful to the downright wild, Leos are adventurous lovers.

These lions are natural leaders and dominant personalities, so you never have to worry about making the first move — they’ve already got it covered. Leos know exactly what they want and aren’t afraid to go after it. There’s something incredibly sexy about their confidence and determination. So, if you’re looking for someone who’s going to take charge and keep things sizzling, a Leo is your go-to sign. Get ready to ignite your sex life this season with these four Leo season-inspired sex positions.

Doggy This position could easily be dubbed “The Lioness” — a fitting name, considering its primal energy. Leos, known for their boldness, often favor doggy style more than any other zodiac sign. In this position, bend over on all fours, and have your partner penetrate from behind. It’s a classic for a reason! Standing mirror Let me tell you that Leos love themselves, so I just know they would be absolutely obsessed with looking at their reflections. And standing and having sex in front of the mirror is seriously the best. Position yourselves so the mirror is right in front of you, using the wall or mirror edges for support as your partner enters from behind. This setup offers an intimate glimpse into your partner’s emotions. When you both gaze into the mirror, the shared eye contact feels like that thrilling, secret exchange you both love. Lap Seat You’ll surely be the king or queen of the jungle with this royal throne. For an intimate and pleasurable experience, have your partner sit on the edge of a bed or chair, fully relaxed and ready for what’s next. Then, climb on top and straddle their lap, facing away, and placing your legs on either side of your partner for stability. With either a penis or a strap-on, they take control, enjoying deep, satisfying penetration. Oral Finally, a little bit of oral is perfect for folks who have the eye of the tiger. (Lion?) It’s a blend of playful enthusiasm and edgy excitement, promising lots of tongue action, spit, and that big lion smile. Moans and gasps are a definite bonus. Keep your eyes locked on your partner as you explore every inch with your lips and tongue, savoring all of their reactions. And when they beg you not to stop, it will only fuel your desire, making the experience even more passionate and visually stimulating.

So, embrace your inner lioness and get ready to have some fun in the bedroom. These bold and adventurous Leo-inspired sex positions will definitely bring out your wild side, ensuring every moment is filled with excitement and intensity.