4 Sex Positions For A Pre-Valentine’s Day Date Quickie

Valentine’s Day isn’t just about sappy cards and heart-shaped chocolates — sometimes it’s about taking some extra time to celebrate the love aspect of V-Day, IYWIM. If you’re in the mood for a pre-date quickie that’ll get your blood pumping and butterflies flying, then you’ve come to the right place. Because TBH, who says you can’t start with some dessert before a nice, romantic dinner? And, to help, there are some quickie sex positions that are too good not to try.

These five sex positions are perfect for when you have a jam-packed day with your SO, but still want to fit in some time to get freaky before you get fancy. No need to stress about an expensive dress or sexy lingerie, because let’s be real: it’s coming off in a matter of seconds anyway. Trust me, I know, you’ve got things to do and places to be, but that doesn’t mean you can’t add a little heat to your Valentine’s Day. Quickie or not, these positions will have you and your partner feeling all kinds of ways, just in time for the season of love.

So forget the pressure of having the “perfect date,” ditch the romantic cliches, and get ready for a night of passion with these four sex positions, perfect for your pre-date quickie. It’s time to get freaky this Valentine’s Day, because TBH, why not?

Heart-To-Heart Who doesn’t love a nice heart-to-heart with their S/O? In this sitting position, the receiving partner sits on the giving partner’s lap, straddling them, as the giving partner is sitting up. ATP, the only thing closer than your bodies are the sparks in the air. This position is like a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner — but instead of food, you’re sharing the main course: each other. Love Potion What better way to spend your V-Day than with some classic bath sex? Run the bath and add in your fave bubbles, oils, or bath bombs of choice, and get ready for a sensual and sexy bath with your S/O. With this position, the giving partner sits comfortably in the tub with the receiving partner straddling them, rocking back and forth. This position is guaranteed to be better than any potion Cupid could ever give. Kissing booth Step right up, step right up! Get to experience the ultimate kissing booth with this position. All you need is for the receiving partner to sit on a flat surface while the giving partner stands in front of them, ready to penetrate. It’s fun, it’s flirtatious, and it’s guaranteed to leave you begging for more! Love seat Say hello to the Love Seat, the position of control. The receiving partner sits on top, facing away from the giving partner, as the giving partner lies back. This position is all about the receiving partner leading the way, making every move feel like an effortless love affair.

No need for Cupid’s arrow when these positions are ready to turn up the heat. Whether you’re spending your day with a FWB or a long-term boo, these positions will def bring some fun to your Valentine’s Day. So strip off that dress and get ready to make some memories that are way more romantic than any cheesy card could ever be.