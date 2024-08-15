Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Sturgeon Super Moon Is *Here* For The Drama

Let’s get dramatic. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus is sharing all of the dirty deets when it comes to your zodiac sign. This time, we’re letting you know all about the spiritual meaning of the August 2024 Sturgeon Moon.

Things are about to get dramatic — cosmically, I mean. On Aug. 19, the Full Moon in Aquarius will be taking over the sky… and our emotions. Nicknamed the Sturgeon Moon, the year’s first Supermoon is going to have quite an impact. But what’s the spiritual meaning of the August 2024 Sturgeon Moon — and more importantly, how will it actually affect you?

First, for my astro-clueless friends, some background: In astrology, the Full Moon is symbolic of illuminating truths that will set you up for a fresh start. August’s Full Moon takes place in the sign of Aquarius, which symbolizes change and evolution. And with this Full Moon being a “Supermoon” (which is NASA’s way of saying that the moon is closer in its orbit to the Earth, so it shines super bright and looks really big), you can expect these themes to be even more amplified.

In tandem with the other chaos in the cosmos, this transit is pretty significant. First and foremost, this Full Moon is taking place during (gasp!) Mercury Retrograde. The Surgeon Moon will form a nearly exact opposition with Mercury Retrograde and the sun, so you can expect major conversations, ideas, and revelations to come from your recent experiences. Think of it as the universe lifting the lid on a pot that’s been bubbling for quite some time.

@reigningqueengoddess

✨Super Full Moon✨ In Aquarius Aug. 19th ✨Blue Moon✨ ‼️3 Things You Need To Do‼️ To Harness This Super Full Blue Moon Energy! ✨🕯Candles Avail. On Website 🕯✨ 🔮To Order🔮 ✨Click Link In Bl0✨ 💚Happy Manifesting!💚 Full Moon magic Full Moon Blue Moon Super full moon Moon magick Moon magic Full Moon ritual Candle magic #fullmoon #fullmoonritual #bluemoon #supermoon #moonmagic #moonmagick

♬ original sound – SGO Wellness Institute

What’s the spiritual meaning of the August 2024 Sturgeon Moon?

Spiritually, the August Super Moon is your sign to prioritize clarity. Take a step back, look at the current path you’re on, and identify the areas that need some energetic cleansing: What parts of your life are feeling murky? What things can you remove, or what roadblocks can you confront, that can lead you to a clearer and more mindful path?

This transit is a great opportunity to lean into the themes of innovation and change associated with Aquarius. It can be a great time to prepare yourself for what’s to come with some self-care and planning for any big projects. Remember: A clear mind is the key to success, so don’t neglect prioritizing and preparing your energy!

julianna (she/her) is an associate editor at her campus where she oversees the wellness vertical and all things sex and relationships, wellness, mental health, astrology, and gen-z. during her undergraduate career at chapman university, julianna's work appeared in as if magazine and taylor magazine. additionally, her work as a screenwriter has been recognized and awarded at film festivals worldwide. when she's not writing burning hot takes and spilling way too much about her personal life online, you can find julianna anywhere books, beers, and bands are.