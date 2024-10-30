The Scorpio New Moon Is Messy, So Write It Out With These 5 Journal Prompts

Things are about to get messy. In Signs Of The Times, Her Campus gets deep in all things astrology, zodiac, and the cosmos. This time, we are sharing the best journal prompts for the Scorpio New Moon, and what you need to know about this transit.

If you’re an astro girlie like me, then you probably know about the upcoming Scorpio New Moon and what it’s bringing for us this November. If you have no idea what any of this astro-talk means, I’m here to translate and help you figure out exactly what to expect in this upcoming transit — including five Scorpio New Moon 2024 journal prompts.

But first, what even is the Scorpio New Moon? Taking place on Nov. 1, the Scorpio New Moon will take its place in the sky, marking the beginning of a new lunar cycle. Because this New Moon is taking place in the sign of Scorpio, we can expect certain Scorpio-coded themes, like transformation and rebirth, to be amplified during this time.

“This is not just an astronomical event but a crucial turning point in the complex period of October and November, which will influence our emotions, motivation, and perception until May 2025,” Natasha Astrobalance, an astrologer at Moonly, adds. “As the New Moon initiates a new lunar cycle, it highlights inner changes. Many may feel tension and fear of the unknown, a sense of helplessness, or discomfort due to transformations happening both inside and in the external world.”

Natasha also explains that, while this New Moon will definitely be difficult to get through, it can bring us powerful opportunities and lessons in the meantime. “These feelings are part of the path to personal growth,” Natasha says. “People who practice mindfulness and emotional management will navigate this period more confidently and even find support from the surrounding world.” This New Moon highlights inner changes, and while you may feel overwhelmed with a variety of strong emotions, this is just a part of the personal growth that’s inevitable this Scorpio Moon.

Practicing mindfulness and emotional management will help guide you through this challenging period, even when it feels impossible. “This phase offers powerful opportunities for those who can maintain high vibrations and a positive mindset,” says Natasha. “Those who navigate it with awareness will have a chance to achieve significant results and move towards new heights.”

So, how do we channel the energy of this Scorpio New Moon? Focusing on a balanced lifestyle, natural nutrition, light exercise, and a consistent sleep schedule is the best way to maintain inner stability and channel confident, positive energy during this New Moon period. It’s also important to practice mindfulness and to ensure that you’re surrounding yourself with people who bring nothing but positivity into your life.

By manifesting the energy that you want in your life, “It’s also essential to be mindful [of] what you consume from the external world, as it’s easy to lose focus and fall into destructive behavior [in this period],” Natasha says.

Rather than engaging in self-destructive behavior, make sure to practice mindfulness, whether this is by meditating, taking a bath, doing yoga, or most importantly, journaling. So, here are five journal prompts to write out for the 2024 Scorpio New Moon.

What are my intentions for this lunar cycle, and how can I take steps toward that ideal? The best way to find clarity for this New Moon is to figure out what your intentions are for this upcoming lunar cycle. By determining what you’re hoping to bring into your life, you can further identify how to work toward those goals. How can I practice mindfulness when things get hard? As we’re well aware, this Scorpio New Moon isn’t going to be easy. It’s important to identify ways to get through hardships, and what mindfulness steps work best for you. Where in my life do I feel like I can make a change? This Scorpio New Moon is the best opportunity for self-growth and deep change. By identifying where life feels out of balance, and how to fix it, you’re essentially taking the biggest steps towards self-improvement and overall doing everything you can to better yourself. How can I become better aligned? New Moons often talk about needing to be “aligned,” but what does this mean? By figuring out what it means to be “in alignment,” and what you can do to get there, you can inevitably work towards the best version of yourself that you can be this Scorpio New Moon. In what ways do I show love and care for myself? What are some new ways that I can nurture myself? Self-positivity is so important in this lunar cycle. By identifying just how you show love for yourself, and new ways to nurture yourself, you can foster harmony within yourself and navigate this period successfully.

This Scorpio New Moon definitely won’t be easy, so prepare to expect overwhelming feelings and a need for self-growth. This lunar cycle is a great opportunity to practice mindfulness and self-love, and to find out the steps you need to take to be the best version of yourself that you can be.