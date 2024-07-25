Got A Favorite Olympic Sport? We’ve Got A Sex Position To Match

The Summer Olympics are finally here, and I know I’m ready to see all those sexy AF athletes perform their very best, if you know what I mean. (Did I say that out loud?) ICYMI, the Olympic Village is practically the horniest place on earth, filled with steamy action and competitive energy. I would just love to give it my all and channel that same fiery passion into your own love life. Ever wondered how your favorite Olympic sport can inspire your next bedroom adventure? Time to find out!

If you’re all about the grace of gymnastics, the power of weightlifting, or the precision of archery, there’s a perfect sex position to match the vibe of your beloved sport. What about turning agility and balance into an acrobatic twist in the bedroom? Or how about a position that showcases strength and endurance? For those who want to be more strategic and focused during sex, there’s a position that emphasizes absolute control and precision.

Ready to bring your athletic A-game to the sheets? From positions that emphasize strength and flexibility to those that require teamwork and coordination, there’s something here for every sporty soul. So, lace up those imaginary cleats, step onto the field of passion, and discover which sex position will make you feel like a true gold medalist in the bedroom.

Athletics: Wheelbarrow

Are you ready to sprint into a thrilling experience? Athletics, AKA track and field, is the perfect way to run off some steam. And the wheelbarrow position could have you leaping to victory. (Remember those hot, sweaty wheelbarrow races at camp?) Get into a push-up position, and have your giving partner lift you by the pelvis. Then, wrap your thighs around your partner’s waist as they penetrate. It’s like a fun race where everyone wins.

Archery: Golden Arch

Hit the bullseye with this hot position that involves one partner sitting on top of the other. You’ll definitely have the best shot at each other as your partner, the receiver, sits with their legs straight like an arrow while you sit on top of them with your knees bent over your partner’s thighs like a perfect bow. Once you hit the mark together, lean back to find the perfect angle together. Ready, aim, relax!

Artistic Gymnastics: Pretzel

Ready to tumble into some fun? Have your partner lie down on their side, ready to stick the landing. You, the giver, gracefully kneel between their thighs, straddling their bottom leg like a seasoned gymnast (you can use a strap-on, or just some good ‘ol friction) while their top leg rests on one of your thighs. It’s a perfect routine for a gold medal performance.

Basketball: Wall Sex

To score some points in the game of love, here’s a move that will have you feeling like the MVP of romance. In this “Slam Dunk” position, imagine you’re about to make that game-winning shot. Your partner stands with their back against a sturdy surface, like a wall or the headboard, getting ready to assist you. The real play starts when your partner lifts you up, holding onto your thighs or buttocks for support. Channel your inner champion and wrap your legs around their waist to stay steady. This move combines strength, balance, and teamwork, making it a winning choice for an exciting and intimate experience.

Breakdancing: Windmill

Break it down in the bedroom with this sizzling move that will definitely have you spinning with excitement. Have your partner get on their back with their legs bent and feet flat on the ground. Then, you can straddle them, leaning forward and placing their hands on either side of the lying partner’s head for support. Now, channel your inner boss and rotate those hips in a circular motion, just like you’re nailing the windmill.

Cycling: Cowgirl

You, the receiver, take the lead, here — kneeling on top like a pro cyclist ready for a triathlon race. Pushing off from your partner’s chest, you can smoothly glide up and down the giver’s thighs, or bounce up and down for deeper penetration. And, to ease some pressure from your partner’s pelvis, you can lean back, supporting yourself on their thighs, finding the perfect balance to keep the ride comfortable and exhilarating. Photo by Freestocks.org from stocksnap

Diving: Doggy

We hope this one adds a splash of fun to the sheets, both literally and figuratively. You can start by getting on all fours, as the receiving partner. Next, your giving partner takes the plunge by kneeling behind, maintaining a straight or slightly arched position, to penetrate. To add some spice, position yourselves close to the edge of the bed to make sure you catch that thrilling dive.

Equestrian: Side Saddle

Have your giving partner lie down on their back, nice and straight — think of it like a rider mounting their trusty steed. In this beginner-friendly position, you’ll stand over them and gently lower yourself onto their lap, with your legs resting beside their torso. Once you’re in position, twist to one side and get ready to take the reins. Start moving back and forth on top, like a true equestrian champion in action.

Judo: 69

For this position, it’s all about teamwork and balance. While you lay on your back, your partner mounts you from the back, with your face at their genitals and vice-versa Think of it as a playful takedown, and to ensure scoring is on point, make sure your genitals are in perfect alignment with your partner’s mouth, and they reciprocate the favor. Keep the playful spirit alive and make it a win-win for both.

Swimming: Bend Over

Start by finding a sturdy object that’s about knee or waist height, like a solid bench or a sturdy table. Have your partner stand in front of it, then gently bend over with their legs slightly apart. Once they’re set, take the plunge and let your partner dive into the fun from behind. With their hands free, they can explore every inch of your curves, or even add a playful tap here and there. For an extra splash of excitement, why not set the scene in a bathtub filled with water? It’ll transform your space into a mini swimming pool.

Tennis: Table Top

No need for a fancy ping-pong table for this play—any surface at the right height will do. Sit on a sturdy table or countertop with your rear close to the edge and your legs slightly apart. Then, have your partner step up to the challenge and serve up some high-energy fun. Just make sure you’re both in the mood for a good match!

Wrestling: Missionary