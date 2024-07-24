It’s an exciting day for Coco Gauff. On July 24, tennis star and 2024 Olympian Coco learned she’ll be representing Team USA as a flag bearer during the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, July 26. The reigning US Open champion has been named Team USA’s flag bearer along with four-time NBA champion LeBron James. Team USA captured her reaction to the news on video, and it’ll seriously make your day.

The Olympics opening ceremony will take place on July 26 along the River Seine, marking the first time it won’t be in a stadium. Each of the countries will be represented on boats, where their teams will be on board, meaning over 10,000 athletes will cruise through the center of Paris. While a lot of specific details of the opening ceremony have been under wraps, it’s sure to be a spectacle for viewers.

This is already an exciting event for the United States and the athletes, but 20-year-old Coco Gauff is making history as the youngest flag bearer at the Olympics. Gauff and James earned the honor of bearing the flag by earning votes from their fellow Olympians. In a statement released by the USOPC, Gauff expressed her excitement, saying, “I never thought in a million years I would have the honor of carrying the American Flag for Team USA in the opening ceremony.” She continued, “I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage at a moment where we can bring athletes and fans together from around the world.”

Gauff also took to social media to send a thank you message to her fellow Olympians for voting for her. In a post on X, she stated, “I just want to thank my fellow team USA Olympians/athletes for voting and choosing me for this incredible honor to be the flag bearer for the opening ceremony. Thank you so much. I am incredibly honored.”

LeBron James, the three-time U.S. olympian who led the USA’s basketball team to gold medals in 2008 and 2012, got the news on Monday, July 22 that he would be this year’s male flag bearer. In a statement released by James on Monday, he said he was grateful for the opportunity. “It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this Global Stage, especially at a moment that could bring the world together.” He continued, “For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to me and my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians, and many people across the country with big aspirations.

James is making history as he became the first male basketball player to carry the American flag, and the third basketball player overall after Dawn Staley in 2004 and Sue Bird in 2020.

The Olympics opening ceremony will take place this Friday, July 26th, at 1:30 PM EST on NBC.