Your Quadrennial Reminder That The Olympic Village Is, Like, The Horniest Place On Earth

Following the lifting of COVID restrictions, this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris are set to be spicier than ever. ICYMI, it’s no secret that athletes often hook up in the Olympic Village, and what better place to do “it” than the City of Love? While Big’s move to Paris might be the meme trend of the moment, this year’s Olympics promises to be just as intriguing.

With so many athletes all in one place, folks are bound to mix and mingle — and maybe even hook up. Ever wondered if there’s a lot of sex in the Olympic Village? Spoiler alert: it’s a lot.

Throughout the years, athletes have shared some pretty wild stories about the Olympic Village, where the hookup culture is alive and well. Laurent Michaud, director of the Olympic and Paralympic Village, said, “Every resident will have what they are expecting and what they need,” and that includes sexual health supplies. Paris is even stocking up with 300,000 condoms to keep up with the demand. Seriously. In 2012, swimmer Ryan Lochte estimated that about 70 to 75 percent of Olympians were getting in on the action.

However, Olympic organizers might not be thrilled about the idea of athletes turning the Olympic Village into their personal love nest. Rumor has it that this year’s villas will feature so-called “anti-sex beds.” While these eco-friendly, cardboard beds are actually meant to promote sustainability, fans can’t help but speculate otherwise. So, why all the buzz? The history of sex at the Olympics is a fascinating mix of myth, media hype, and changing social norms.

Based on a revealing ESPN exposé in 2012, an American target shooter claimed to be “running a friggin’ brothel in the Olympic Village” during the 2000 games, painting the Olympics as a two-week-long party for athletes with stamina to spare. Plus with the London Games the same year, and the news that Durex supplied 150,000 condoms to the village, combined with Grindr crashing soon after athletes arrived, only fueled the fetish flame. Suddenly, jokes about athletes’ ability to perform off the field became too juicy to resist.

Just imagine all of the (sexual) tension at the Olympics — the competition, the glory, and yes, the romance. Since the sexual revolution of the ’60s and ’70s, the Olympic Village has been a hotspot not just for athletes but for love stories, too. It all officially kicked off in 1988 at the Seoul Games, when 8,500 condoms were distributed to promote safe sex and HIV awareness. Some even ended up on the roofs, prompting a ban on outdoor fun. Fast forward to Sydney in 2000, where the initial stash of 70,000 condoms wasn’t enough, and organizers had to hustle to get 20,000 more.

The spotlight on health and safety at the Olympics has prompted more structured initiatives to support athletes’ sexual health. For example, the 2016 Rio Olympics set a record by distributing 450,000 condoms — roughly 42 per athlete, averaging out to about two-and-a-half per day! In recent years, discussions around testosterone levels and the participation of trans athletes have ignited crucial conversations. Many athletes have stepped up as advocates for sexual health and LGBTQIA+ rights, using their podiums to promote awareness, acceptance, and positive change.

While these athletes are super focused on delivering the best performance of their careers, one has to wonder: is it for the track field or the bedroom at this point? The Olympic Games have always been about pushing boundaries, and this year, as we tune in from home, we might just get a peek into the excitement both on and off the field. Get ready for a summer of unforgettable moments, both in the stadium and behind the scenes.