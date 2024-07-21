Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Your Guide To The 2024 Summer Olympics, Whether You’re Watching On Live TV Or Streaming

Kayleigh Shaw

The most exciting time for sports lovers is almost here: The 2024 Summer Olympics. Whether you’re an athlete yourself with aspirations of making it there someday, keep up regularly with those who have been chosen to compete in the Games, or are just a casual viewer that needs something to watch this summer, the Olympics are for everyone. 

This year, the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26, 2024, to August 11, 2024. The Games have been a tradition every four years since it first took place in Athens in 1896 after Baron Pierre de Coubertin founded the International Olympic Committee or IOC in 1894. The inspiration came from the ancient Olympic Games that were held in Olympia, Greece from 8th century BC to  4th century AD. 

Since then, the Olympics have come a long way with the creation of the Winter Olympic Games for snow and ice sports, the Paralympic Games for athletes with disabilities, the Youth Olympic Games for athletes ages 14 to 18, the five Continental Games (Pan American, African, Asian, European and Pacific) and the World Games for sports that are not contested in the Olympic Games. There’s also the Summer Olympics, which are right around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know about watching the 2024 Summer Olympics. 

How to watch the 2024 Summer Olympics

For those who are interested in watching the 2024 Summer Olympics on TV, you can catch it on NBC Live from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST each day. If you don’t have cable, though, and still want to watch the Games in real time, don’t worry! Everything — including the opening and closing ceremonies —  will be streaming on Peacock, so you won’t miss a single moment.

In addition to streaming the Games, Peacock is also introducing several cool features for fans to try out while the 2024 Summer Olympics are in full swing.

One feature is a new viewing experience called, Discovery Multiview, which will allow viewers to watch up to four matches on one screen in real time. 

Another cool feature is the Olympic Hub, which gives viewers an intuitive, easy-to-navigate Olympics destination that will allow them to watch the Olympic Games in a way that best fits their interests or timetable. The hub also has an interactive schedule, medal standings, and key plays. 

There’s also the Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, which is a commentary series hosted by comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson as they bring their signature, hilarious insights to recap the best and the most unexpected moments that take place during the Games. 

Peacock will also have Gold Zone, which is a whip-around show that will provide rolling coverage and guide users to the best and most exciting moments that happen during the Summer Olympics. It will be hosted by Scott Hanson, Andrew Siciliano, Matt Iseman, and Akbar Gbajabiamila and will stream on Peacock from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST each day the Olympics are happening.  

For fans of Call Her Daddy, you’ll be excited to know that Gold Zone will also include Watch with Alex Cooper, a series of interactive watch parties where viewers can catch Cooper and friends live in a seamless picture-in-picture view as they share their thoughts and insights on Olympic events while answering questions from fans via social media.  

As you can see, there are plenty of ways for you to stay in the know on all things Olympics. Whether you enjoying watching the events in real time or prefer quick recaps, Peacock has you covered!

