For college women, Amazon Prime Day is the day to stock up on all of your favorite products — from skin care faves to self-care essentials. Prime Day is also the time to purchase the things that you’ve been wanting, now that they’re at a lower price. And for the fitness enthusiasts in the room, Oct. 7 and 8 have all of the workout and gym essentials you need at very discounted prices. (And, yes — that includes tech!)

Amazon has become a dependable spot for purchasing quality workout clothes that closely resemble pricey competitors — but these deals on gym essentials go beyond just athletic wear. This Prime Day, shoppers can find discounts on fitness trackers, yoga mats, and even supplements. Since it’s only October, you have plenty of time to get focused on your end-of-year fitness goals, and some new equipment just might kickstart your journey. Or, if you’ve been eyeing up a specific gym essential, consider this your sign to press “add to cart.”

So, without further ado, I’ve got you covered with these Amazon Prime Day October 2025 deals on your favorite gym essentials. From the Pilates princesses to the gym rats, there’s something for everyone on sale this Prime Day.

adidas ADIDAS YOGA MAT ($24) Yoga mats, a staple for at-home fitness, are way too frequently super expensive. This adidas medium-density textured mat balances cushioning and stability for a reasonable price. With this mat, you can not only work on your health, but also your carbon footprint, knowing it was constructed using 50% reused materials.

crz yoga CRZ YOGA LEGGINGS ($32) CRZ Yoga is renowned for its eerily similar buttery feel. Now, you can get these silky smooth high-waisted leggings in a variety of colors for a third of the price.

champion CHAMPION SPORTS BRA ($30) In a variety of sizes and colors, this maximum support high-impact sports bra is a gym essential. The tight compression fabric makes this perfect for running and high-intensity workouts.

CS CELERSPORT ANKLE ATHLETIC RUNNING SOCKS ($15) You can never have too many socks, and Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up. These six packs of thick, cushioned socks are a running essential.

ProsourceFit CAST IRON KETTLEBELLS WEIGHTS ($17) Kettlebells are a versatile addition to any total body workout. Now you work on your grip strength, power, and endurance with exercises like swings, deadlifts, squats, and snatches in the comfort of your own home.

BestMassage FOLDING GYMNASTICS TUMBLING MAT ($29) Whether you're working on your tumbling tricks or becoming a Pilates girl, this thick leather mat can be used for Pilates, stretching, yoga, martial arts, and more.

Gaiam EXERCISE MAT WITH CARRIER STRAP ($24) Coming in a variety of colors, this yoga mat is convenient and portable with the adjustable carrying strap. It's designed with a textured, non-slip surface to reduce sliding, so you can take your fitness anywhere.

gaiam PILATES RING ($18) If reformer Pilates is too much for you, this at-home Pilates ring is a great place to start. This durable piece of equipment can help you tone your arms, thighs, legs, and core.

theraband RESISTANCE BANDS SET ($13) Spice up your low-impact resistance workouts at home or on the go with these resistance bands. This set comes with yellow, red, and green leveled bands to add as little or as much resistance as you want.

Pure Protein PURE PROTEIN POPPED CRISPS ($24) Hitting your protein goals just got a whole lot easier. These popped crisps are a perfect protein-packed snack on the go that satisfies your cravings for a bag of chips.

KATE FARMS KATE FARMS ORGANIC NUTRITION SHAKE ($46) These Kate Farms meal replacement shakes are packed with 16 grams of plant-based protein and 27 essential vitamins and minerals. Get your nutrients with this quick breakfast alternative, post-workout recovery drink, or between-meal nutrition supplement.

vega VEGA SPORT SUGAR FREE PRE-WORKOUT ENERGIZER ($34) Take your workout to the next level with this sugar-free preworkout. This strawberry lemonade flavored boost supports energy and focus, has electrolytes, and is vegan, keto, and gluten-free.

Liquid I.V. LIQUID I.V. ELECTROLYTE POWDER DRINK MIX ($24) Whether you need to rehydrate after an intense workout or a night out, this deal on Liquid I.V. has got you covered.

nuplot PILATES ESSENTIALS KIT ($34) Kick off your clean girl aesthetic journey at home with this Pilates essentials kit for women. This complete kit gives you everything you need to perform Pilates at home, including a Pilates Ring and Ball Set, Booty Bands, Figure 8 Resistance Band, and Yoga Bands for Stretching.

Liquid I.V. LIQUID I.V. ELECTROLYTE POWDER DRINK MIX ($24) Whether you need to rehydrate after an intense workout or a night out, this deal on Liquid I.V. has got you covered.

fitbit FITBIT INSPIRE 3 ($80) Tracking your health and fitness is the first big step towards improving it. But these trackers can be expensive. Amazon's discounted Fitbit Inspire 3 tracks Stress Management, Workout Intensity, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate, and more for less.

Trendy Queen OVERSIZED HOODIE FLEECE SWEATSHIRT ($24) If a $95 sweatshirt is not in the budget right now, Amazon has got you covered with this dupe for a quarter of the price. These oversized hoodies have comfort and fashionability without causing damage to the bank account. Cozy up for fall with any color you want!

garden of life GARDEN OF LIFE MEAL REPLACEMENT SHAKES ($26) With this Garden of Life protein powder, you can have a chocolate shake for breakfast, and it will be healthy! This organic pea protein powder mix has whole food vitamins and minerals to deliver nutrients you need while also being low in net carbs and sugar.

Sunny Health & Fitness ANKLE WEIGHTS ($37) Turn up the heat on your hot girl walk or Pilates workout with these 1-5 pound wrist, arm, or leg weights.

Yes4All ROUND BACK ROLLER FOAM ($15) Rest and recovery are just as important as the workout itself, and stretching is a great way to do so. This foam roller can help alleviate all your post-workout tension.

