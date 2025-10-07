The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Get ready to shop til you drop (but not break the bank), because Amazon Prime Day is almost here! This year’s Prime Big Deal Days are Oct. 7 and 8, giving you two whole days to scour the sales and fill your cart. For Prime Day, Amazon will be offering sales on a wide variety of products, including books. Beauty products, tech, home and kitchen items, fashion, you name it, it’s basically all going to be discounted.

If you’re a reader like me (hello, fellow BookTok watchers), you aren’t going to want to miss the sales on some of the most talked-about novels. Need a mystery to get you in the mood for fall? Or maybe a fun romance to get lost in? Amazon will have them all. Though, picking out a new read — whether at the bookstore or online — can be a daunting feat with all of the options out there. So, allow me to save you some time in advance. Here are some TBR-worthy Prime Day book deals for October that you have to check out. Pair any of the following with cozy pajamas and a warm drink of your choice, and you’ve got the perfect autumn night in

St. Martin\’s Press The Women by Kristin Hannah ($13) This historical fiction novel tells the story of Frankie, a young woman who serves as a nurse in the Vietnam War. It touches on not only the war, but the aftermath once Frankie returns to the United States, changed forever. See On Amazon

Atria Books The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid ($6) This one is a BookTok favorite, telling the story of Evelyn Hugo, a reclusive former Hollywood starlet. Evelyn selects reporter Monique Grant to finally spill the details of her scandalous life and career, and it becomes clear that the two women’s stories are unexpectedly intertwined. See On Amazon

Riverhead Books The God of the Woods by Liz Moore ($14) When the daughter of a summer camp owner goes missing from her bunk, secrets come to the surface and drama unfolds. Though it takes place in the summer, this dark thriller is definitely fitting for fall as well. See On Amazon

Aladdin Keeper of the Lost Cities Collection Books1-5 by Shannon Messenger ($21) Ready to dig into a series? Centering around a girl with telepathic powers, this fantasy series is sure to take you away to another world. See On Amazon

Forever Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez ($9) Abby Jimenez has penned a long list of hit books, and Just for the Summer is no exception. This summer romance will warm you up, no matter how cold your autumn may be. See On Amazon

Simon & Schuster Books Powerless by Lauren Roberts ($8) Powerless is the perfect book to pick up if you’re a fan of Sarah J. Maas. Paedyn lives in the kingdom of Ilya, where society is divided between the Elites (those with powers) and the Ordinaries (those without). Paedyn is powerless, yet manages to avoid the king’s banishment of all ordinaries. She is put to the test, though, when she finds herself competing in the Purging Trials, a contest meant for Elites to display their powers. See On Amazon

Forever Quicksilver by Callie Hart ($8) In the mood for a romantasy? Saeris struggles to get by while living in a brutal desert, when suddenly she is transported to the land of ice and snow. There, she accidentally binds herself to a fae warrior, Kingfisher, who has secrets of his own. Though rough around the edges, Kingfisher is Saeris’s only hope for going back home. See On Amazon

Sourcebooks Fire That’s Not My Name by Megan Lally ($7) That’s Not My Name has some serious hype behind it, being both a New York Times and USA Today best seller. A teen girl wakes up on the side of the road with no memory of who she is or how she got there. A man claiming to be her father picks her up from the police station, saying her name is Mary. Meanwhile, Drew searches for his missing girlfriend Lola, while the town is convinced that he murdered her. What really happened that fateful night when Lola stormed out of Drew’s car? See On Amazon

Montlake Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover ($7) After serving five years in prison, young mother Kenna hopes to reunite with her 4-year-old daughter. Though, no one from her former life seems interested in reconnecting. The only remaining link to her daughter that isn’t shutting her out is Ledger, the owner of a local bar. While romance blooms between Kenna and Ledger, finding a way back to her daughter proves to be even more difficult and risky than expected. See On Amazon

Gallery Books Love & Other Words by Christina Lauren ($10) Teenage lovers become estranged as adults and unexpectedly reconnect. Can they figure out where things went wrong? Is a second shot at love still possible? See On Amazon

Scribner The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave ($7) A book so good it was made into an Apple TV+ series starring Jennifer Garner. When Hannah’s new husband goes missing and an investigation into his disappearance ensues, she discovers that he may not be who she thought he was. The key to discovering the truth about him lies in his daughter, Bailey, who wants nothing to do with Hannah. See On Amazon