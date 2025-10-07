14 Self-Care Essentials To Shop This Prime Day

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — Amazon Prime Day that is! For two days, Oct. 7 and 8, Amazon will be offering amazing deals to Prime members, ranging from daily items such as kitchen appliances to leisure necessities like skin care. Now, if you’re like me, it’s that time of the semester where things are piling to the brim. Group projects, research papers, exams… oh my! So, this is the perfect opportunity to stock up on some self-care essentials this October 2025 Prime Day.

I don’t know about you, but we all need a little bit of self-care in our lives right now. Lucky for all of us, Amazon is offering Prime Day deals for self-care essentials. Whether you have finals coming up or need to take a break from the chaos of it all, Amazon has you covered. And, with sweet savings that come secured with these items, honestly, what more could you ask for?

From luxe body creams to shower steamers, all of these items are destined to have a special place on your relaxation day list. If you want to plan out the perfect slump day or need retail therapy, check out these awesome Amazon Prime Day self-care essentials for October 2025.

medicube medicube PDRN Pink Collagen Jelly Gel Mask ($13) Suffering from dehydrated skin or wanting to lounge comfortably on your couch with a face mask? This gel mask is perfect for refining fine lines around the eyes and improving the skin’s texture — all while moisturizing the skin! See On Amazon

keys Keys Soulcare Sacred Body Lotion ($15) Indulge in a bit of self-care with the Keys Soulcare Sacred Body Lotion. This luxe body lotion not only feels great on the skin, but also smells fantastic. See On Amazon

BAIMEI BAIMEI Face Roller ($9) Face rollers are a much-needed necessity for those who want to keep their skin smooth and less puffy. This is a perfect at-home item to indulge in after a long day of classes. See On Amazon

Abib Abib Collagen Eye Patch ($16) If you battle with dry eyes and need a quick fix, these lovely eye patches are composed of a gel design and, bonus points, they’re vegan! See On Amazon

amazon basics Amazon Basics Epsom Salt ($14) There’s nothing more peaceful than soaking your body in Epsom salt for a quiet night ahead. Put this bad boy in some warm bathing water, and you’re all set! See On Amazon

COMFIER COMFIER Smart Hand Massager ($63) This hand massager comes with features that focus on compression, arthritis relief, and carpal tunnel pain — perfect if you want to settle in at home and take care of hand problems yourself. See On Amazon

hanes Hanes Women’s Originals 2 Piece Lounge Set ($22) On our laziest days, a pair of jeans and a buttoned shirt sounds like too much effort to put into it, let alone relax in it. So, opt for this comfortable 2-piece lounge set to chill in. See On Amazon

eddie bauer Eddie Bauer Blanket ($18) Want to give yourself or someone a cozy blanket for a special occasion, or just an excuse to rot in bed all day? Check out this extra-soft blanket that will have you falling asleep in minutes! See On Amazon

amazon essentials Amazon Essentials Women’s Robe ($24) Step out of the shower in comfy style with this lightweight robe, which can also transform into an attire of lounging and layering over your pajamas. See On Amazon

Media Lab Books Self-Love Rainbow Workbook ($9) Sometimes, we have to remind ourselves that we are worthy — no matter how hard life gets. This self-love book is a gentle reminder to treat yourself with care and reflect on anything that may inspire you to love yourself more. See On Amazon

W&E Choice Shower Steamers Aromatherapy ($12) Ease your mind and forget about your troubles by popping one of these steamers in the bath, which comes in different fragrances such as jasmine and lavender. Enjoy the at-home therapy session! See On Amazon

Garden of Life Garden of Life Essential Oils ($10) It’s that time of the year when the flu virus is becoming a concern ,and the cold temperatures will be too much to bear. If you need something that is going to keep you decongested, these essential oils are great for respiratory support and sinus relief. See On Amazon

Colonial Candle Colonial Candle Cinnamon Bark Scented Candle ($12) With fall in the air, you have to make your home smell like freshly-baked apple pie. This candle smells like spices and cinnamon, which is perfect for that autumnal scent! And, also, what’s a self-care day without a good candle? See On Amazon

AT-A-GLANCE AT-A-GLANCE Wellness Planner ($12) Along with a self-love book, consider getting a wellness planner too. Similar to a weekly planner, wellness planners keep track of your mood and overall wellness goals. See On Amazon

Consider this your sign to take a break and relax!