The Rumors Are True: Harry Styles Is Making Sex Toys Now

You know it’s going to be a good day when Harry Styles drops something new — and this time, it’s sex toys. On Thursday, July 24, Styles’s brand Pleasing officially entered its pleasure era with the launch of Pleasing Yourself, a bold and cheeky new line of sex toys designed to bring satisfaction right to your fingertips. Literally.

The new collection includes two sleek, beautifully designed intimacy tools to help you take self-love (or partner play) to the next level. Whether you’re flying solo or vibing with a partner (or two), Styles is giving you full permission to be a “Little Freak” and enjoy every pulse, buzz, and moment of bliss. No shame. No apologies. Just good vibes — and even better vibrations.

Let’s be honest: we’ve all wanted Styles to please us at some point. Now, in a way, he kind of is. This is self-love, the Styles way. Pleasing is living up to its name in every sense, and we are so here for it. Because pleasure isn’t taboo — it’s powerful. It’s personal. And it’s part of showing up for yourself, unapologetically.

So, if you’re curious about Pleasing’s new launch, and its entry into the sex toy market, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know about Pleasing Yourself — courtesy of Mr. Harry Styles.

How much do the Pleasing sex toys cost?

Now, let’s talk about the real star: The Pleasing Double-Sided Vibrator ($68). According to the brand, this beauty was created in collaboration with Zoë Ligon — sex educator, author, and the visionary behind Spectrum Boutique. Ligon is known for making pleasure feel affirming, inclusive, and shame-free, and her touch is all over this design. Together, they dreamed up something as functional as it is aesthetically iconic: a toy meant to please a wide range of bodies, curiosities, and even identities.

The design is super intentional. One end features a rounded head meant for external stimulation — clit, nipples, thighs, anywhere that’s aching for a little extra love. The handle doubles as an insertable vibrator, shaped comfortably for vaginal play but not intended for anal (there’s no flared base, so it’s a no-go for backdoor adventures). The controls let you start slow and gentle or dial things up until you find your perfect orgasm setting. And then stay there for as long as you like.

Of course, no pleasure session is complete without a little extra glide. That’s where The Pleasing Lube ($25) comes in. This silicone-based lubricant is FDA-approved and safe for anal, penile, and vaginal use. The formula is silky, long-lasting, and completely glycerin-free, which means no sticky mess — just smooth, effortless movement. It plays well with most condoms and sex toys, but just double-check if you’re using anything silicone-based.

Where can I buy Harry Styles’s sex toys?

Right now, there’s no official release date for Pleasing Yourself yet, but trust — it’s dropping soon. On Friday, July 25, Something Pleasing is popping up for three days at 251 Elizabeth Street. According to the company’s IG page, this pop-up is more than a shop; it’s a whole mood. It’s safe to assume that the toys will be available at the pop-up, and then online shortly after. Meanwhile, sign up to get a heads-up the moment they’re live.

At the end of the day, this isn’t just about a sex toy: Pleasing is here to remind you that self-love can be sacred and sexy. So, go ahead — absolutely romanticize your pleasure. Be soft. Be bold. Be the main character. Because honestly? Harry would want that for you.