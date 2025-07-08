Don’t Wait Up: These 13 Sex Toys Are On Sale For Prime Day

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

IDK about you, but my favorite holiday isn’t Christmas or even my birthday — it’s Prime Day. I mean, it’s basically like Black Friday but online… and who doesn’t love shopping from the comfort of their own bed? But let’s be real — with thousands of deals flooding your feed, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Like, do I really need a third curling iron? Probably not. But do I need a brand new sex toy that’s 40% off? Absolutely.

Yup, you read that right. There are some seriously hot Amazon Prime Day 2025 sex toy deals, and I’m here to help you sort through and figure out which ones give you the best bang for your buck. (Pun intended.) Whether you’re shopping solo, buying for you and your situationship, or maybe you’re just curious to know what all the hype is about, these 13 sex toys are absolutely worth the hype — because let’s face it: your Amazon package isn’t the only thing that’s gonna be coming soon.

From vibrators to dildos — and the one sex toy essential you can’t forget — here are 14 of the best Amazon Prime Day sex toy deals you need to shop right TF now. You’re welcome in advance, BTW.

13 Amaz0n Prime Day 2025 Sex Toy Deals You won’t want to miss:

bloomi Bloomi Play Mini Massager ($25) Cute and compact, this Bloomi massager is perfect to keep by your bedside or on the go. See On Amazon

adam & eve Adam & Eve Midnight Moods Bondage Collection ($30) A bondage kit for 58% off? That’s the magic of Prime Day, baby. This 10-piece kit includes satin restraint ties, a bullet vibrator, nipple clamps, a flogger, feather tickler, blindfold, and Year of Sex cards — everything you need to get wild alone or with a partner. See On Amazon

plusone plusOne Bullet Vibrator for Women, Mini Vibrator ($10) This plusOne bullet vibe is a classic for a reason — it’s small but mighty, and it gets the job done. Oh, and it makes for a perfect gift for your partner or bestie. See On Amazon

oneasyer Oneasyer 6 Inch Dildo ($10) A dildo that’s actually kind of cute? Sign me up. This purple dildo is the perfect size for at-home play, and even has a suction cup that’s great for experimenting with different positions. See On Amazon

hello cake Hello Cake Bounce Vibe ($30) Bounce on that sh*t, no hands. This vibrator is great for penetrative play, and it comes with 16 unique bouncing, thrusting, and vibrating modes to rock your world. Yes, please. See On Amazon

dame Dame Products Hug Vibrating Couples Ring ($60) If your partner has a penis, a vibrating c-ring can really spice things up in the bedroom. TBH, just buy iy and see for yourself. See On Amazon

adam & eve Adam & Eve Vibrating Power Beadstick ($13) Perfect for anal or vaginal play, this vibrating toy offers intense sensations. If you’re using anally, be sure to pair with a lubricant for extra comfort. See On Amazon

dame Dame Products Zig Compact Massager ($19) This toy is quiet AF — but it still packs a punch. Small but mighty, the Dame Zig massager is also waterproof — so if you want to get even steamier in the shower, you’ve found the right companion. See On Amazon

adam & eve Adam & Eve Glass Anal Plugs ($18) If you’re new to anal play and don’t know where to start, this set of anal plugs from Adam & Eve are right up your alley. See On Amazon

hello cake Hello Cake Flutter Vibrator ($27) Love the feeling of oral play? This toy has you covered. The Flutter vibrator features fluttering movements that feel like the flick of a tongue — especially with the help of a great lubricant. See On Amazon

Prime Day is honestly the perfect excuse to try out something new, in or out of the bedroom. And while these offers may only be limited time only, your pleasure doesn’t have to be — so hurry up and add to cart because these deals won’t last (but your orgasms definitely will!).