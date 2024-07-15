5 Sex Toy Brands That Promote & Celebrate Inclusivity

In recent years, the world of sexual wellness has undergone a remarkable change. The once-taboo topic of sex toys has bloomed into a vibrant and inclusive industry, breaking down barriers and embracing the diversity of human sexuality and bodies. This change is not only about the normalization of sexual expression; it’s about a fundamental shift in how we understand and celebrate our bodies, desires, and identities. As we continue to push for more inclusiveness and acceptance within our society, the need for inclusive sex toy brands cannot be overshadowed.

Inclusive brands prioritize creating a space where everyone feels welcome and empowered to explore their sexuality and what brings them pleasure. And, when it comes to sex toys, inclusive brands understand that sexual pleasure is a journey, not a destination, and caters to a wide range of bodies, needs, and experiences.

So, I’ve rounded up five inclusive sex toy brands that redefine pleasure by creating products that cater to a wide range of bodies, gender identities, and sexual orientations. These brands go beyond product design and are dedicated to creating a culture of education, empowerment, and engagement. They actively aim to break down the stigma surrounding sex toys and sexual pleasure while providing invaluable information on sexual health, consent, and body positivity.

Bellesa Boutique Bellesa is a personal favorite of mine. Bellesa Boutique is an online retailer specializing in sex toys, vibrators, and other sexual wellness products. Known for their commitment to inclusivity and body positivity, Bellesa Boutique aims to create a safe and welcoming space for individuals of all genders and sexual orientations to explore and learn about their sexuality. Bellesa offers a wide range of sex toys, from vibrators to couples' toys, their focus is on providing high-quality, body-safe products. They provide resources, articles, and guides to help individuals make informed choices about their sexual health and pleasure while learning about it at the same time. Tantus Established in 1998, Tantus has built a strong reputation for its innovative designs and commitment to health and safety. Tantus is known for using premium, body-safe material in their products and primarily uses 100% ultra-premium silicone, which is non-toxic, hypoallergenic, phthalate-free and easy to clean, ensuring that their toys are safe for intimate use. Their toys offer a wide variety that caters to different preferences and needs and are gender-inclusive. Tantus is active in promoting sexual education and advocacy and provides resources and information on their website to educate customers about sexual health, safety, and pleasure. Vixen Creations Vixen Creations, a highly regarded brand in the sex toy industry, has built a reputation for creating realistic and body-safe sex toys since 1992. They are famous for their realistic dildos, which are designed to closely mimic the look and feel of a natural one. Their products often feature detailed textures, like veins and lifelike colors, to enhance the users' experience. One of the standout features of Vixen Creations is their VixSkin® silicone, a dual-density material that offers a firm inner core and a soft, lifelike outer layer that is able to be warmed and retain heat. This unique material provides a realistic feel and is highly durable. Vixen Creations is actively involved in the sex-positive community, having collaborated with sex educators, influencers, and retailers to promote sexual health and wellness. b-Vibe Established by sex educator Alicia Sinclair, b-Vibe has gained a reputation for its innovative designs, educational approach, and commitment to inclusivity. b-Vibe's primary focus is on anal play products, including anal plugs, beads, and prostate massagers, and offers a range of sizes and features to cater to beginners and experienced users alike. They offer innovative and user-friendly designs and features that enhance pleasure and make the toys easier to use and enjoy. b-Vibe places a strong emphasis on education and provides in-depth guides, videos, and articles on their website to help users learn about anal play and enjoy it in a safe manner. Good Vibrations Good Vibrations, commonly known as Good Vibes, is an iconic sex toy retailer and sexual wellness company founded in 1977 by sex therapist Joani Blank. It is one of the first women-owned and operated sex toy stores in the United States with its establishment marking a significant step in destigmatizing sexual wellness and creating a safe, welcoming space for individuals to explore their sexuality and bodies. With an extensive selection of sex toys, lubricants, and BDSM gear, they focus on providing high-quality, body-safe items made from materials such as silicone, stainless steel, and glass. A key part of Good Vibes is their commitment to sexual education as they offer many resources such as workshops, guides, and videos on topics ranging from sexual health and pleasure to relationship advice and product usage.

By prioritizing body-safe material, innovative designs, and comprehensive education and research, these companies are not only enhancing sexual wellness, but also fostering a more inclusive and accepting community surrounding sexuality. As consumers, supporting these brands means advocating for a world where everyone can explore their sexuality freely, safely, and confidently, knowing that their unique needs and desires are respected and met.