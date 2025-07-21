National Orgasm Day Is Coming, & So Are The Sex Toy Sales

If you thought that the Fourth of July was the only holiday worth a major celebration this summer, then you’d be so wrong. ICYMI, July 31 marks one of my favorite holidays, National Orgasm Day — especially because the sales are always too good to pass up.
While National Orgasm Day only occurs once a year, I think we should all experience the Big O regularly — whether that’s with a partner or solo. So, I would venture to say that National Orgasm Day is the perfect excuse to treat yourself and indulge in some pleasure, because there are major deals on sex toys and sex accessories that you won’t want to miss. And, let’s be honest, you’re probably due for a new vibrator anyway — that bullet vibrator you’ve had for three years is definitely on its last leg.
From high-end and high-tech sex toys to essentials like lubricant and trusty vibrators, there are National Orgasm Day sales for every person and every need — and I’ve rounded up a bunch of them for you to shop. (You’re welcome, by the way.) So, without further ado, grab your credit cards and get ready to shop: Here are the best National Orgasm Day sales and deals to have on your radar.
- Zumio
From July 31 to Aug. 2, you can get 30% off sitewide on Zumio. ICYMI, this brand is known for its unique vibrator, which has a smaller, more precise head that focuses all the buzz on your pleasure points. Not to mention, there are several different models for different intensity levels — but the Zumio i ($105) is a favorite for a reason. Trust me when I say, it gets the job done.
- b-Vibe
b-Vibe is hooking us all up this National Orgasm Day with an up to 30% off site-wide sale through July 31. Butt plugs, c-rings, vibrators… oh my! TBH, it might be the perfect time to get my hands on the cute AF Pink Roses gladd butt plug training set ($39).
- pjur
Need lube? pjur has you covered. For National Orgasm Day, you can get pjur’s tried-and-true Med Hydro Glide lubricant ($15) for 30% off through July 31.
- Lovers
Lovers is your one-stop shop for all things pleasure, and for National Orgasm Day, you can take 20% off select vibrators and vulva toys with the code VIBES20. And, on July 31 and August 1, you can take 25% off Lovers exclusive toys with the code ORGASM. (I have my eye on the $59 Lovers Secret Lovers Vibrators personally.)
- Luxus
If you’re looking to splurge on a high-end sex toy, now is the time. July 30 to Aug. 1, you can get 15% off the LuxHer and LuxHim bundle ($149) with code ORGASMDAY.