National Orgasm Day Is Coming, & So Are The Sex Toy Sales

If you thought that the Fourth of July was the only holiday worth a major celebration this summer, then you’d be so wrong. ICYMI, July 31 marks one of my favorite holidays, National Orgasm Day — especially because the sales are always too good to pass up.

While National Orgasm Day only occurs once a year, I think we should all experience the Big O regularly — whether that’s with a partner or solo. So, I would venture to say that National Orgasm Day is the perfect excuse to treat yourself and indulge in some pleasure, because there are major deals on sex toys and sex accessories that you won’t want to miss. And, let’s be honest, you’re probably due for a new vibrator anyway — that bullet vibrator you’ve had for three years is definitely on its last leg.

From high-end and high-tech sex toys to essentials like lubricant and trusty vibrators, there are National Orgasm Day sales for every person and every need — and I’ve rounded up a bunch of them for you to shop. (You’re welcome, by the way.) So, without further ado, grab your credit cards and get ready to shop: Here are the best National Orgasm Day sales and deals to have on your radar.