Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
This Is Not A Drill: Harry Styles Might Be Getting His Own Las Vegas Residency (!!!)

So, is Harry Styles going to be performing live in 2025? Well, that’s what the streets are saying as rumors are swirling that he’s in talks for a Las Vegas residency at the James Dolan Sphere. Styles has kept a relatively low profile in recent years after dropping his hit album Harry’s House in 2022 and hitting major cities on his massive Love on Tour, which ran from September 2021 to July 2023.

While Styles has largely stayed out of the spotlight, he briefly resurfaced in October 2024 to express his condolences following the heartbreaking passing of his former bandmate, Liam Payne. Now, as speculation about his return to the stage grows, fans are left wondering — could we see Styles perform live again in 2025?

The New York Post initially reported on these rumors, claiming that Styles is planning a 35-show residency on the Vegas Strip. Currently, The Sphere venue is booked and busy with numerous artists appearing on its stage until mid-August. Irish music band U2 had a 40-show engagement at The Sphere in 2023, and the band’s concert footage will be shown until April 29 of this year. Simultaneously, The Sphere will host concerts for the group Dead & Company until April 24 for an 18-show residency, country artist Kenny Chesney for a 15-show residency beginning in May 2025, and the iconic Backstreet Boys for an 18-show summer residency beginning in June 2025 and ending in August. 

The NYP source noted that Styles’s potential residency could attract a new, younger demographic to the venue, stating, “For the Sphere to continue to be on everyone’s radar they need to book some real ‘live’ artists like Styles. Almost everything at the Sphere has been geared for the 60-and-over crowd—The Eagles and The Dead, and even U2.”

If the rumors are true, Styles fans might get to see him live in concert as early as the second half of 2025 — possibly after the Backstreet Boys wrap up their residency. 

Fans reacted to Styles’s possible Vegas residency by taking to X/Twitter to share their thoughts as many have their fingers crossed that the rumors are true.

Styles is no stranger to extended runs at a single venue. During his Love On Tour, the singer made history with a 15 consecutive night run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. So, an extended stay at The Sphere wouldn’t be out of the question.

I hate to burst your bubble, but as of right now, Styles isn’t officially set to perform anytime soon. A Sphere spokesperson addressed the speculation of his residency, stating, “We do not comment on any artists performing at Sphere except for those who have been announced.” The statement is vague, leaving fans to interpret the rumors as they wish.

As for me? I’m betting on the rumors being true — and if they are, I better start saving now.

