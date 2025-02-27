Move Over, Frat Flu: Here’s What You Need To Know About Flu A & Flu B

With warmer weather just around the corner, flu season should be behind us, right? Guess again! Flu season is still in full swing, and now’s actually the perfect time to talk about the flu you may not know so well. Have you ever wondered what the difference is between Flu A and Flu B? Probably not, but you should. Understanding the difference could be a game-changer for your semester.

Let’s face it, college life is already challenging enough between studying for exams, maintaining a social life, and staying active on campus. The last thing you need is to get knocked out by the flu. Flu A and Flu B might sound similar, but knowing how to prevent, treat, and recognize the symptoms of each strain can make a huge difference in your well-being and your ability to keep up with everything going on in your busy life.

This season, don’t let the flu take you down. The good news? Both Pathologist Christi Wojewoda and Dean of the College of Nursing at the University of Phoenix, Raelene Brooks, are here to break it all down for you. From prevention tips to recognizing the early signs, you’ll be armed with everything you need to stay healthy and keep thriving throughout the semester — no sick days required.

What’s Flu A?

Flu A, or Influenza A, is a highly contagious virus that can cause more intense and severe symptoms compared to Flu B. “From a pathologist’s point of view in microbiology, Influenza A (Flu A) belongs to the Orthomyxoviridae family and has high genetic variability,” Wojewoda tells Her Campus. “This type of flu typically emerges early in the flu season and spreads widely.”

While it’s typically more common in adults, it doesn’t just affect humans. “Influenza A can infect animals as well,” explains Brooks. Unlike Flu B, which generally leads to milder illness, Flu A can cause significant health issues, including fever, body aches, fatigue, and even respiratory problems.

@itsmarissabennett Has anyone else had this? What were your symptoms?! Not kidding you this was the most insane sickness I have had in a while 😭 so grateful to be on the mend #influenzaa #influenzaawareness #fluseason #flua ♬ original sound – itsmarissabennett

What’s Flu B?

Flu B is a type of influenza virus that is most commonly seen in children, though it can affect people of all ages. “Influenza B (Flu B) also belongs to the Orthomyxoviridae family but is genetically more stable,” says Wojewoda. It tends to appear later in the flu season and is more common in children.” While it usually causes milder symptoms compared to Flu A, it can still result in complications like pneumonia or dehydration if left untreated.

Even though Flu B tends to be less aggressive, don’t let your guard down — just because it’s often milder doesn’t mean it can’t make you feel miserable. “Anytime the lower airway is affected, there is a concern surrounding the entire body’s oxygenation and circulation,” Brooks says. “The flu includes generalized body aches, fever, and chills.” If you have any symptoms like fever, cough, or body aches, it’s essential to rest and take care of your body, so you don’t risk getting even sicker, especially during the busy semester.

How Can I Prevent Flu A and Flu B?

According to Brooks, “Influenza A and B are similar with symptom presentation: aching, cough, fever, congestion, runny nose, sore throat.” These viruses spread easily in crowded environments like dorms, classrooms, and social gatherings, so it’s essential to take proactive steps to protect yourself. “The body needs adequate hydration and nutrition to support the cells that are fighting on the front lines against bacteria and viruses,” says Brooks. “You can help to fight illness by getting more sleep and more rest.”

Wojewoda also adds, “The flu vaccine provides protection against both Flu A and Flu B.” While it won’t guarantee you won’t catch the flu, it significantly lowers the chances and can reduce the severity of symptoms if you do become infected. “Consume adequate hydration, about 10-12 glasses of water,” Brooks says. “When more fluids are consumed, this adds to the body’s overall blood volume and circulation.”

Stay hydrated, get enough sleep, and maintain a healthy diet to keep your immune system strong. Remember, self-care is key to staying at your best, both in and out of the classroom.