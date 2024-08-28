These 5 Teas Can Help To Soothe Your Anxiety, According To An Expert

Let’s take a minute to talk about tea. No, not the juicy drama kind, just good old-fashioned, comforting tea. Tea isn’t just a cozy companion — it’s something to sip on all year around. Whether you’re anxious about the start of the semester, nervous about a new job, rushing Greek Life, or simply need to unwind, tea might just be the soothing ritual you need in your life. But can a cup of chamomile or a mug of matcha really help with anxiety?

If you’re curious about whether tea is the real deal for stress relief, grab your favorite mug, because we’re about to dive deep into the world of tea and tranquility. To spill the tea on how much literal tea can actually do for your mental health, I spoke to psychiatrist Dr. Sham Singh, who specializes in holistic approaches at the WINIT Clinic.

“Tea can be helpful in the management of anxiety in many people,” Dr. Singh says. Incorporating tea into your daily routine can be a simple yet effective way to manage anxiety, especially during the demanding college years. Many college students rely on coffee to stay awake, but too much caffeine can actually increase anxiety.

Tea can be a helpful ally in managing anxiety, especially for those who often juggle a busy schedule, academic pressures, and social responsibilities. “Brewing and sipping tea can be a soothing thing [for someone with anxiety],” says Singh. “Stopping to drink a hot beverage helps to down-tune the mind, and slow down the body.”

What are some of the best teas for anxiety?

In the whirlwind of college life, finding moments to relax can be challenging, especially with the constant juggling of classes, assignments, and social activities. Thankfully, certain teas are known for their calming properties and offer a natural way to unwind after a long day. These teas can easily fit into your daily routine — sipping a cup during a study break or enjoying it before bed.

“Some have natural chemicals that aid in such calming, like L-theanine, which gives relief from stress without making one sleepy,” explains Singh. This means you can enjoy these teas without worrying about feeling drowsy — perfect for those late-night study sessions or winding down after an evening out. Whether you prefer floral notes, earthy flavors, or a subtle sweetness, there’s tea that can help soothe your mind and ease your anxiety.

Ashwagandha tea I don’t know if you’ve been seeing this one all over your FYPs, but Ashwagandha is everywhere on mine. This plant, native to Asia and Africa, is causing a stir for a good reason. Known for its potential to help with stress relief, Ashwagandha contains natural compounds that might help calm your mind, reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, and even support your immune system. It’s no wonder that this herbal supplement has become TikTok’s latest obsession, especially with so many users raving about how it’s enhancing their mental well-being and boosting their fitness game. Chamomile tea Chamomile tea is your go-to for winding down, and it’s no coincidence that “calm” is in the name. “Chamomile is very well-known for relaxation because an antioxidant called apigenin can bind to receptors in the brain and then induce sleep and reduce anxiety,” Singh says. Green tea It ain’t easy being green sometimes, but there’s one tea that might change your mind when it comes to the whole green cleanse mindset. Green tea is steeped in benefits, making it the perfect brew for any college student looking to up their wellness game. “Green tea contains L-theanine, which is an amino acid associated with inducing relaxation and boosting focus,” says Singh. Since it is packed with antioxidants, green tea is like a cup of nature’s finest, helping to not only detox but also revitalize your system. Lavender tea Looking for a tea that’s as relaxing as your favorite Netflix binge? Lavender tea might just be the Bridgerton of brews. It’s not just a lovely floral aroma. (Trust me, it smells so good you’ll wonder how you ever got by without it.) This tea can help ease stress, boost your mood, and even improve your sleep quality. Imagine curling up with a cup of lavender tea — its soothing scent and calming effects are the perfect way to unwind after a long day. Peppermint tea Peppermint tea is a minty miracle that can pepper up anyone’s day. I know it’s not winter yet (119 days until the holidays — sorry jumping ahead of myself here), but with its refreshing minty flavor, peppermint tea is like a frosty breath of fresh air in a world of campus chaos. According to Singh, “Peppermint may also be beneficial because this herbal tea has organic muscle relaxants and a soothing aroma that could help take away tension and stress.”

So, the next time you’re feeling overwhelmed, consider brewing a bag for yourself. This soothing remedy might just be your cup of tea.