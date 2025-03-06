This ‘White Lotus’ Theory Could Explain Why The Ratliffs Are *Really* In Thailand

If you’ve been watching The White Lotus, you know that the best part of the show is coming across all of the fan theories online. Creator Mike White has always had a way of tricking viewers. Every time we think we know what will happen, things take an unexpected turn, prompting me to *run* to social media to see what theories are going around. Season 3 has been no exception, as it’s sparked many conspiracy theories. But the ones specifically about Victoria Ratliff have me hooked. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3 follow.

Falling down a rabbit hole of TikTok and Reddit theories, the ones about Victoria always seem to have a common thread — that she’s not as innocent as she comes across. Reddit user @judithpoint, seems to be onto something. They theorize that Victoria has known for a while that Tim was going to lose out on some money due to a mistake he made. The user also believes that Victoria’s going to kill him, whether that be unintentionally or intentionally.

The user brought up some good points, like how in Episode 2, Victoria didn’t want to be recognized by Kate, who seemed very eager to let her know that they had previously met at a baby shower. The user believes that Victoria’s dismissal of Kate might’ve been because she didn’t want her family to be recognized in Thailand.

They also noted Tim’s pill usage in Episode 3 and how Victoria may be trying to give him her medications to maybe sedate him and make things look like an accident if she is, in fact, trying to kill him.

But, it’s not just @judithpoint who’s convinced Victoria isn’t as innocent as she comes across. TikTok users have shared similar thoughts, including @anniekshaffer, who believes Victoria knows all about Tim’s sheisty business and has been putting money away for her and their family as a buffer. The user goes on to theorize that Victoria’s Episode 1 line, where she explained that the Ratliffs normally vacation in the Caribbean, could be a link to an offshore bank account she has there for them rather than some random comment.

The TikTok creator also pointed out the scene fans have had a lot of thoughts about. It’s when Victoria speaks Thai in Episode 2. This had @anniekshaffer thinking that even though the Ratliffs are vacationing in Thailand for Piper, Victoria might actually want to stay there permanently instead of returning to the States.

On top of that, @anniekshaffer and other White Lotus fans believe that the dream Victoria had in Episode 3 was a message that things might take a turn for the worse for the Ratiffs.

Despite potentially knowing what Victoria Ratliff’s fate will be by the end of Season 3, I still believe that there are many factors we don’t know about yet. In true White Lotus fashion, not everything is as it seems.