How An Expert Says You Can Get Your Menstrual Cycle Back On Track After Being Sick

When you’re sick, it can throw all of your cycles completely off-kilter. First, there are those familiar body aches. Then, the congestion hits, followed by those unexpected hot flashes that leave you feeling like you’ve just run a marathon. And all you crave is to snuggle under your blankets and wait for it to pass.

When you get sick(and yes, the summer flu is a real thing), the last thing on your mind should be spending a week cooped up in bed. But if you do end up catching a bug, you’re in for more than just the usual symptoms. Besides messing with your sleep, breathing, and temperature, being sick might throw an unexpected curveball at your menstrual cycle.

We all know how being sick can be a total buzzkill, but did you know it might mess with your period too? Feeling under the weather can throw your body for a loop — and to ensure that you find your flow regular again, I spoke to healthcare professional Sazan Sylejmani, PharmD. about how being sick can change your period, and how you can get it back on track.

Can getting sick impact your menstrual cycle?

Getting sick can affect your menstrual cycle in several ways. “When sick, the body is under stress, which can delay or stop menstruation temporarily,” Sylejmani tells Her Campus. “The immune system is focused on fighting the infection, so the normal hormonal changes that trigger your period may be interrupted.” The body’s immune response to fight off sickness, including fever, can impact hormone levels, potentially causing delayed or missed periods. Plus, certain medications taken to alleviate flu symptoms, such as antibiotics or antivirals, can influence hormone levels and menstrual cycles.

“Signs your period is off due to illness include a late or missed period, especially if you’ve never been irregular before,” says Sylejmani. You might notice that cramping varies, sometimes feeling more intense and other times barely noticeable. It’s also normal to experience mood swings due to hormonal changes. While these symptoms are typically short-lived, it’s important to consult your doctor if they persist for more than a few menstrual cycles after you’ve recovered.

Are there any tips on managing period changes during illness?

Taking time to rest and care for yourself is one of the most vital things for your body’s recovery. “If your period remains irregular for months after recovering from your sickness, talk to your doctor,” Sylejmani says. “They may check for underlying issues like hormonal imbalance or other illnesses. But in most cases, your cycle should stabilize on its own after your body has healed and hormones rebalance.” Prioritizing self-care will ultimately help your cycle return to its natural rhythm with time.

How can I get my period back on track after being sick?

According to Sylejmani, “To regulate your cycle, focus on rest, nutrition and reducing stress. Stay hydrated, limit alcohol and caffeine, and eat foods with iron, zinc, and magnesium.” Gentle activities can also be really soothing during your period. For extra relief, over-the-counter pain meds can help with cramps or a heavier flow. Generally, your menstrual cycle should get back to its usual rhythm as you regain your energy and health.

While being sick can throw your period off track and leave you feeling out of sync, a bit of self-care and patience can get you back on your regular cycle. By focusing on rest, nutrition, and stress management, you’ll not only recover from sickness, but also help support your menstrual health in the long run.