Fall and winter is the time of the year when people usually relax, unwind, and spend time decompressing. But according to my FYP, we have it all wrong. It turns out, these months are the perfect time to be the most disciplined — at least, that’s the case if you subscribe to the “winter arc” theory that’s currently taking over TikTok.

ICYMI, a winter arc is basically when you spend October to December locked in on your goals — whether that’s your fitness, your academics, your mental health, your social life, or anything else you’re striving to improve upon. It’s designed so you spend all the colder months grinding to eventually step into the new year as a whole new version of yourself.

If you’re interested in joining in on the winter arc trend, here’s what to know…

In a viral TikTok, content creator Carly (@carlyupgraded) says a winter arc is about “getting super laser-focused on your goals, on your personal development, on your growth so that way by the time Jan. 1 rolls around you are already coming out a whole ‘nother beast.”

In another viral video, creator Kelly Story (@kellybstory) says the first step to locking in for a winter arc is to create a daily checklist. Three months seems like a long time to commit to something, but taking it day-by-day gets you closer to those specific goals you want to accomplish. This also creates accountability. Kelly says another key component to a winter arc is to wake up early so that you can maximize your time in a day, making you more productive. According to Kelly, a goal-oriented strategy is also crucial this winter. Finding a program to follow ensures that you reach the goals you want to achieve.

If you’re like me and you’re ready to start your winter arc but confused as to where to start, believe it or not, many TikTok creators have turned to AI for help with their winter arc schedule, such as content creator Bhali Elizabeth (@eli.bxoxo). So, if you’d rather have someone else show you what you need to do, that’s definitely an option.

For many, the winter arc officially started on Oct.1, but according to the TikTok girlies, it doesn’t matter when you start, as long as it’s in the final months of the year. The best part about the arc is that it’s completely customizable to what goals you have before the year ends, so think about what you want to focus on, and go for it!