If You’re A New Yogi, Then These Yoga Mats Are For You

If you are looking for a new workout routine to get moving and stretch as finals week gets closer, yoga could be the perfect solution. But before you go shopping for yoga sets, blocks, straps, and all of the other necessities, it’s important to do your research to find the best yoga mats for beginners.

Not only has this ancient practice been around for 5,000 years, but yoga has been proven to reduce stress, lower heart rate, and cause better sleep. As a practicing yogi for years, there’s no end to the number of things I love about yoga. But one of my favorite parts of yoga is that really all you need to practice is your body… and the perfect yoga mat.

Because a yoga mat can be rolled up, it’s the perfect addition to any dorm room. Stick it under your bed, or in your closet, and grab it when you are ready to unroll it, open your mind, and calm your body. You could bring it with you to a class at the campus gym or just stretch out right there on your dorm room floor or bring it outside on the quad for some sun.

Your first practice can feel daunting, but I promise that no one is focused on what is happening around them. The intense feeling of relief as you lay in the final pose, savasana or dead man’s pose, helps clear your mind and leaves you ready for studying. So, grab your new favorite mat, and get to flowin’!

Remember that your strength is already inside you and you can do anything… even dorm room yoga!