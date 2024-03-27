If You’re A New Yogi, Then These Yoga Mats Are For You

If you are looking for a new workout routine to get moving and stretch as finals week gets closer, yoga could be the perfect solution. But before you go shopping for yoga sets, blocks, straps, and all of the other necessities, it’s important to do your research to find the best yoga mats for beginners.
Not only has this ancient practice been around for 5,000 years, but yoga has been proven to reduce stress, lower heart rate, and cause better sleep. As a practicing yogi for years, there’s no end to the number of things I love about yoga. But one of my favorite parts of yoga is that really all you need to practice is your body… and the perfect yoga mat.
Because a yoga mat can be rolled up, it’s the perfect addition to any dorm room. Stick it under your bed, or in your closet, and grab it when you are ready to unroll it, open your mind, and calm your body. You could bring it with you to a class at the campus gym or just stretch out right there on your dorm room floor or bring it outside on the quad for some sun.
Your first practice can feel daunting, but I promise that no one is focused on what is happening around them. The intense feeling of relief as you lay in the final pose, savasana or dead man’s pose, helps clear your mind and leaves you ready for studying. So, grab your new favorite mat, and get to flowin’!
- UMINEUX Yoga Mat ($27)
-
If your dorm room is tile or hardwood floors a thick foam mat can help keep you comfortable as you sit and stretch. Plus this one is on sale! If it still doesn’t feel like enough cushion on your knees, try layering another mat on top or add a folded blanket or towel under your knees.
- Gaiam Yoga Mat ($13)
-
This pretty purple mat is sure to make every yoga session feel like a lavender haze.
- NewMe Yoga Mat ($33)
-
This mat features some of the most common poses in case you want a little extra guidance during your practice.
- Retrospec Pismo Yoga Mat ($25)
-
This cute mat is printed with the phases of the moon and could serve as a reminder to center yourself and allow yourself to cycle feelings and emotions the same way the moon does during your practice.
- “The robin” Cork Yoga mat ($72)
-
Cork mats are a great, sustainable alternative to the typical yoga mat. Not only does this mat look super cool, but it has antibacterial properties that help keep it clean as well as a close-knit cork structure that resists pollen, dust, pet dander, mold, and mildew.
- Blogilates Beginner Lightweight Yoga Mat ($22)
-
This pretty printed mat designed by certified Pilates and Fitness Instructor, Youtuber, and blogger Casey Ho will make a perfect addition to any yoga space. It’s so cute why wouldn’t you want to use it every day?
Remember that your strength is already inside you and you can do anything… even dorm room yoga!