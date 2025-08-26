Rhode Is Bringing Back 3 Fan-Fave Peptide Lips — For Good This Time

If you’re still upset about missing out on some of rhode’s limited-edition Peptide Lip drops, then I’ve got some good news for you. On Aug. 25, rhode announced that three of their most sought-after Peptide Lips will be returning… permanently!

Known for their “one of everything really good” philosophy, rhode is a popular skin care brand created by Hailey Bieber. Since its launch in 2022, rhode has put out viral product after viral product, from the brand’s Glazing Milk to the Pocket Blushes. Along with its usual lineup of rhode essentials, the brand often releases limited-time and seasonal products, such as Hailey Bieber’s yearly birthday drop or summer 2025’s Peptide Lip Tint in Lemontini. And if you’re sad you missed out on seasonal faves like (my personal fave) the Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry Glaze, then you’re in luck: rhode is permanently bringing back three favorite Peptide Lips: Strawberry Glaze (yay!), Jelly Bean, and Salty Tan.

Alongside a reel posted on Aug. 25, rhode announced the return of the products, writing, “Old favorites, here forever 💌 your peptide lip wishes came true. we’re bringing back your most-requested lip treats and tints from over the years. once limited edition and now here to stay, your three favorites are joining the rhode lineup forever.”

If you’re unfamilar with these lippies, trust me when I say that rhode made the right choice bringing ’em back. Strawberry Glaze is the Peptide Lip Treatment we know and love, but with a fresh strawberry glazed donut scent. (Yum.) Originally hitting the scene in 2023, Jelly Bean is a Peptide Lip Tint that was made in celebration of Bieber’s 27th birthday with a shimmery, sheer baby pink color and sweet pink jelly bean scent. And, finally, Salty Tan — a soft mauve Peptide Lip Tint — was released in a limited summer 2024 drop.

The Peptide Lips will be available to purchase individually for $20, but you can also grab ’em in a bundle for $56. Pretty good deal, IMO.

These fan-faves are also re-joining the lineup forever in the improved formula that rhode announced back in July 2025. “Inspired by your feedback, we’re so excited to share that an improved version of the formula is on the way,” the brand wrote in a July 2 Instagram post announcing the new formula. “Same nourishing gloss you know and love, now with a lasting smooth texture ✨.”

When will Strawberry Glaze, Jelly Bean, & Salty Tan Peptide Lips restock?

According to rhode, the Strawberry Glaze, Jelly Bean, and Salty Tan Peptide Lips will all be available on the brand’s website on Aug. 27. As for when they’ll be in Sephora, the Peptide Lips will be available on Sephora’s website and in stores on Sept. 4.

No need to stock up too hard this time around — they’re here to stay!