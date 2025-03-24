We all know and love rhode for their range of viral beauty products. Whether it be the barrier butter for your skin care needs, or the peptide lip shape liners for your lip combos, rhode has something for everyone. The brand has quickly become the go-to for those seeking radiant, dewy finishes for their makeup and skin care. Well, now rhode is back with exciting news for all makeup lovers — rhode is expanding their popular Pocket Blush collection with new shades that promise to enhance your natural glow for all skin tones. Rhode is known for its fresh, skin-first approach to beauty, and these blushes are no different. With this new launch, the brand is bringing even more options to the table, giving everyone the perfect blush shade to complement their skin tone and add a healthy pop of color to their complexion.

Naturally, no product launch is complete without TikTok reviews buzzing about the next must-have addition to your makeup routine. Beauty influencers and enthusiasts have been raving about the new blush shades — Date Cake and Plum — along with the new PBJ peptide lip tint ($18) included in the launch. And I have to say, it’s the perfect complement to the fresh new blush shades for a flawless, coordinated look! From feedback to how inclusive it is to different shade ranges, to how pigmented the products are, rhode has once again left a mark on the beauty industry.

Whether you’re someone who’s looking to try rhode for the first time, or someone who’s been a fan and trying to find which new shade is best for you, this launch is definitely something to keep tabs on. rhode’s new Pocket Blush shades provide a fresh, youthful glow that complements your natural beauty effortlessly. Lets dive into the new shades and the reviews, and get ready to embrace that rosy-cheeked glow no matter the occasion.