rhode’s Summer Lip Tint Features A Brand-New Formula

Looking for your new summer lippie? rhode has you covered. On July 2, the skincare and beauty brand announced a new, limited-time variant on its tried-and-true Peptide Lip Tint: the Peptide Lip Tint in Lemontini. Sign me up, because I need about 10 units STAT.

rhode is no stranger to a limited-time summer launch. In June 2024, the brand dropped four shades of the Peptide Lip Tint for the summer season, as well as an exclusive colorway of its viral Lip Case. Additionally, in August 2023, rhode released a Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry Glaze. So, yeah — a summer rhode release is basically a staple at this point.

The skincare brand announced its new drop on social media with a stunning Instagram Reel featuring the brand’s founder, Hailey Bieber, on July 2. “meet our new limited edition peptide lip tint that’s here just for rhode summer,” rhode wrote in the caption. “lemontini is a shimmery, sheer gold gloss that smells like a sweet, citrusy lemon cocktail. packed with nourishing skincare ingredients, our formula quenches dry lips with hydration—perfect for hot, sunny days.”

Shortly after announcing the Lemontini tint, rhode dropped another Instagram post that gave a bit more insight into the new product. The tea? This new variant of the Peptide Lip Tint was made with a new-and-improved formula. “peptide lip treatment was one of the first products we ever made. it’s been with us since rhode launched and quickly became one of your forever essentials,” the brand wrote on Instagram. “inspired by your feedback, we’re so excited to share that an improved version of the formula is on the way. same nourishing gloss you know and love, now with a lasting smooth texture ✨”

rhode

The post continued, “it was so important that we resolve the grainy feel that developed in some lip treats and tints over time. we took our time over the past two years by researching, experimenting, and testing to find a solution. our biggest upgrade was switching the shea butter from a solid to a liquid form, ensuring it glides on smoothly and maintains a consistently even texture. feels just like the original, with the same skincare benefits and a little more cushion and richness for a comfy application.”

When does the rhode Peptide Lip Tint in Lemontini come out?

While the brand announced the Peptide Lip Tint in Lemontini ($20) today, you can’t get your hands on it just yet. (Though, you can join the waitlist at their website now.) The limited-time lippie will be available on July 14, and the entire Peptide Lip Tint and Treatment line will transition to the new formula on August 14. Everyone say, “Thank you, Hailey Bieber!”