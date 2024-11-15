Rhode’s Birthday Launch Features A New & Super Sweet Peptide Lip Tint

With temperatures dropping and leaving a chill in the air, nothing beats getting cozy and tasting the flavor of warm, glazed cinnamon rolls… on your lips! Yes, you can always bake the savory pastry to warm you up, but why not pair it with rhode’s new limited edition birthday launch, featuring the Peptide Lip Tint in Cinnamon Roll, for an extra sweet delight?

rhode is always giving and it shows. They are known for providing high-quality skin care built within such a simple routine with products such as the Rhode Kit ($109), Pocket Blushes ($24), and — you guessed it — the OG Peptide Lip Treatments ($18).

Founder and Creative Director of rhode, Hailey Bieber, is celebrating her birthday by not receiving gifts, but immersing into the spirit of giving back (so, it’s like our birthday too). Inspired by Beiber’s homemade cinnamon buns, the Cinnamon Roll Peptide Lip Tint ($18) reveals a sheer yet shimmery brown gloss that is buildable for that perfect amount of “yum!” And just because this lip tint is new doesn’t mean the ingredients have changed. This lip tint still features the same restorative formula as all Peptide Lip Treatments and Tints with shea butter, peptides (obvi), cupuaçu, and babassu. As someone who struggles with dry winter lips, I would consider this as the holy grail of formulas.

You know what’s better than getting one product for your birthday? Duh, two products! Launching the same day, the Birthday Duo Set ($42) will not only feature the brand-new lip tint but also be paired with the Pocket Blush. This blush has a formula on par with the Peptide Lip Treatments and Tints as the formula is dermatologist-tested and developed. rhode understands the babes who have sensitive skin, and we telepathically thank you, Mrs. Bieber.

BTW, don’t worry about the blush coming in only one shade! The Duo lets you choose from six stunning shades for your cheeks to be popping along with your plump, glimmering lips.

When does the 2024 Rhode birthday Launch come out?

Mark your calendars for Nov. 22 and receive the birthday gift you deserve! You can also sign up for the waitlist, so you can be the first to know when this limited-time duo drops.

Whether you want to celebrate Hailey Bieber’s birthday, give the best nourishment to your lips, or just want to have a taste of delicious cinnamon buns, rhode has the best dessert for you — because a little bit of sweetness goes a long way.