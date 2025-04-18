5 ‘Brat Tour’ Outfits From TikTok That Are Inspired By The Album

BRAT summer was never a trend to me. Before the album of the summer 2024 dropped, I was a casual listener of Charli xcx. The second I saw the lowercase Arial font over an iconic lime green background, I knew that Charli’s sixth studio album, Brat, was going to change my life. Now that Charli xcx is heading out on the Brat Tour, it’s time to put together some concert outfits inspired by the album.

At the time Brat dropped, I hadn’t ever felt as passionately about an album. And clearly, so did the rest of the world. Brat summer was trending all over social media and the album reached over 15.4 million streams on its release date, June 7, 2024. Videos of the SWEAT Tour, Charli xcx’s North American tour co-headlining with Australian singer Troye Sivan, still flood my TikTok algorithm to this day.

From dropping a remix album featuring artists like Billie Eilish, Lorde, and Ariana Grande to becoming a huge mobilizer for the Kamala Harris presidential campaign, Charli xcx was headlining all of 2024, and this year, she’s only becoming more of a pop culture icon.

On April 22, Charli xcx will begin round two of her tour for the U.S. babes — the Brat Arena Tour — and fans are going to need some concert outfit inspiration. It’s hard to feel brat if your outfit isn’t giving what you want it to. These are five looks inspired by (in my humble opinion) the best pop album ever.