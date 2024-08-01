Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish in the mv for \"Guess\" remix
A New ‘Brat’ Remix Is Almost Here — This Time With Billie Eilish

Bre McNamara

Brat summer is in full swing and what better way to keep these good vibes going than with a Charli XCX and Billie Eilish remix? That’s right Brats! The singers are *finally* collaborating on a song after weeks of fans speculating that Eilish would be a guest on one of Charli XCX’s new tracks.

On Aug. 1, Charli XCX announced on Instagram that Eilish would be a guest on the remixed version of her song “Guess.” The “360” singer posted a video clip that began with her calling up the “Wildflower” singer before an electronic beat began playing. “Hey Billie, you there?” Charli XCX asks, before showing a brief clip of her and Eilish collapsing on top of a pile of bras.

What makes this song even more iconic is that Eilish’s brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, worked with the two singers on the track, which he confirmed on his IG story on Aug. 1.

Charli XCX has released plenty of remixes of her hit songs over the last few months, but she recently teased to Billboard that more are expected to come. “I saw this tweet the other day that was like, ‘Does anyone think that this is Charli’s last album?’ … Then I was like, ‘Actually, that could be cool if I didn’t really make music anymore after this,’” she said in her July 2024 cover story. “I don’t know. I’m just so deep in this, I can’t see outside of brat.”

“Guess” will mark Eilish’s first feature she’s ever done. While speaking with Zane Lowe in May 2024, Eilish shared how much fun she had working with a producer who wasn’t her brother. At the time, fans didn’t know who she was talking about, but all signs now point to Charli XCX.

“I’ve never done a feature. I did a session with another artist for the first time in six years,” she told Lowe. “It was really fun and I was really nervous. I haven’t worked with anyone but Finneas in six years and I hated it back then. I really really hated it. I hate the studios, I hate collaborating.”

Of course, fans lost their minds after learning of Charli XCX and Eilish’s “Guess” remix and didn’t waste time taking to X/ Twitter to express their excitement for the song.

“Guess” is set to drop on Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT, so get ready Brats, because I have a feeling we might have a new song of the summer on our hands!

