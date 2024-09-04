To all my fellow Brats out there, it seems like the Brat era might be over for good. The summer of 2024 had everybody and their moms embracing their inner brat thanks to Charli XCX (even Kamala Harris gained praise from the singer herself). Brat Summer managed to be a revolutionary moment in pop culture, from its Y2K-inspired fashion to the careless-party girl attitude. The glorious green color was hard to escape this summer, but now that we’re in the midst of autumn, what will happen to the “brat” trend?

On Sept. 2, Charli XCX marked the official end to this iconic szn by announcing on X (formerly known as Twitter), “goodbye forever brat summer.” With the end of summer closing in, the brat vibes are no longer needed for the cold days that are destined to be heading our way. Many users on X expressed their frustration surrounding the end of Brat Summer. However, there’s another trend that many people have pointed out in regards to Brat Summer. Since brat summer is over, will brat autumn make an appearance?

With summer not officially ending until Sept. 22, which marks the first day of fall, many people are already pulling out their sweaters and reminiscing about the nostalgia of pumpkin spice and Halloween movies. With this in mind, fans of Charli XCX (or supporters of Brat Summer) are rallying together to make Brat Autumn happen.

AND HELLO BRAT AUTUMN pic.twitter.com/ebLvW3qdYs — 𝒟𝒶𝓁𝑒 (@dale_xcx) September 2, 2024

rip brat summer, hello brat autumn — ryan (@ryanlong03) September 2, 2024

No we decided we’re extending brat summer until November 💚🍏🪷 pic.twitter.com/BjcRXQfTEm — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Author & Kamala Voter 🪷 (@taradublinrocks) September 2, 2024

The possibility of a Brat Autumn sounds like one of the most forward-thinking strategies to implement. As an October baby, transitioning from the color green to the color orange warms my heart in the best way. And with Charli XCX announcing the official end of Brat Summer, Brat Autumn could soon contribute to the glory of the Brat aesthetic.

But while Brat Autumn is possible, there’s another trend that could take over, and that’s demure fall. The “demure” trend has been blowing up all over TikTok, which is an aesthetic that is characterized by cutesy outfits, natural faces, and of course, being mindful. The whole purpose of a demure fall is to transition from Brat Summer to a more mindful and cutesy season.

In hindsight, Brat Summer has made it possible for a demure fall to happen. But, who’s to say that the world can’t have both? Whatever you please, you can unleash your inner baddie or hard-working persona in the coming weeks, because we all need a demure (or brat) fall!