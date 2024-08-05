Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Alexa Demie, Rosalía, Charli XCX, and more at Charli XCX\'s 32nd birthday
Charli XCX’s Birthday Party Was Jam-Packed With Celebs, So Let’s Catch You Up On Who Was There

Amanda Brown

What says “Brat summer” more than Charli XCX’s iconic birthday party? ICYMI, Charli XCX celebrated her 32nd birthday party on Aug. 3 at Tenants of the Trees in Los Angeles and the internet has serious FOMO. The birthday girl dressed to impress, wearing dark grey micro-shorts, a white cut-out t-shirt, tall black boots, and dark shades to tie the look together. She looked so Julia.

What made this event even more iconic was that everyone’s favorite It Girls, musicians, influencers, models, and actors were there. Let’s take a look at the confirmed guest list for the iconic birthday bash because it was so brat.

Billie Eilish

With Billie Eilish and Charli XCX’s “Guess” remix dropping just two days before the “360” singer’s party, it wasn’t a surprise to see the “What I Was Made For” hitmaker in attendance. The two were even seen dancing along to their latest track during the party. Talk about an iconic duo!

Rosaliá

IDK what’s more iconic than Rosalía literally gifting Charli XCX a cigarette-filled bouquet of Calla lilies for her birthday.

Lorde

It seems the girls are no longer feuding because she and Charli xcx performed their song “girl, so confusing” together that night. 

Glen Powell

That’s right. Mr. Brat Summer himself also attended the star-studded birthday bash.

Sabrina Carpenter

Though she didn’t post anything from that night, Carpenter was seen leaving the party. I wonder where Barry Keoghan was?

Gracie Abrams

According to DeuxMoi, there was reportedly flirting going on between Glen Powell and Gracie Abrams at the birthday bash. This sounds like it was the party of the century.

Alexa Demie

Our fave It Girl is back in the spotlight! Can she please stay?

Rachel Sennott
Finneas
Anya Taylor-Joy

She attended with her longtime partner Malcolm McRae and of course, both looked so Brat.

Addison Rae
Lukas Gage

ICYMI, Gage clapped back at DeuxMoi‘s claim he made out with “several people” at the party, responding in the comments, “Grow up it was like 2 ppl!!”

Nelly Furtado
Kim Petras
Nat Wolff

DeuxMoi claimed that there were some whispers about romance between actor Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish. I honestly think that’s a stretch but I wasn’t there, so what do I know?

Gabbriette

No Matty Healy tho.

Claudia Sulewski
Tove Lo
Molly Gordon
Tallulah Willis

Besides the absolutely stacked guest list, Charli XCX’s birthday celebration was a night to remember. Some of the most iconic moments of the night seemed to be Charli XCX playing remixes of her songs from Brat. Needless to say, this birthday party was literally everything. 

So many pics from the party have since been posted online and y’all, I am eating them up.

I think my invite for this iconic party got lost in the mail.

