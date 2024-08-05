Charli XCX’s Birthday Party Was Jam-Packed With Celebs, So Let’s Catch You Up On Who Was There

What says “Brat summer” more than Charli XCX’s iconic birthday party? ICYMI, Charli XCX celebrated her 32nd birthday party on Aug. 3 at Tenants of the Trees in Los Angeles and the internet has serious FOMO. The birthday girl dressed to impress, wearing dark grey micro-shorts, a white cut-out t-shirt, tall black boots, and dark shades to tie the look together. She looked so Julia.

What made this event even more iconic was that everyone’s favorite It Girls, musicians, influencers, models, and actors were there. Let’s take a look at the confirmed guest list for the iconic birthday bash because it was so brat.

Besides the absolutely stacked guest list, Charli XCX’s birthday celebration was a night to remember. Some of the most iconic moments of the night seemed to be Charli XCX playing remixes of her songs from Brat. Needless to say, this birthday party was literally everything.

So many pics from the party have since been posted online and y’all, I am eating them up.

rachel sennott, lorde, and charli xcx together is something so incredibly special to me pic.twitter.com/t3HimA8PVd — miss andrist (@ANTLERQUEER) August 4, 2024

molly and rachel lezzing out w charli and lorde dancing next to them this picture belongs in history books pic.twitter.com/W0QCHv5bYa — makayla💋 (@gapsinsilence) August 4, 2024

I think my invite for this iconic party got lost in the mail.