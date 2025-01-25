Charli xcx & Troye Sivan’s Friendship Is Totally Warming My Heart

Are Charli xcx and Troye Sivan the modern-day Sonny and Cher? Maybe so. In case you haven’t been following their careers, the bond between Charli and Sivan dates back years, and actually sparked after they met at a house party (which is the best way to meet friends, right?). Sure, Charli reached new heights of fame in 2024 after debuting Brat and its follow-up remix album (which included a feature from Sivan himself). But their joint Sweat Tour, was a beautiful, long-time-coming IRL collaboration between two of the best pop artists in the game right now.

While some artists use their friendships to boost their fame and record sales (I’m looking at you two, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter), Charli and Sivan have always had an organic, real relationship. From their chance first meeting to their pathway to the Sweat Tour, here is the timeline of Charli xcx and Troye Sivan’s friendship.

Charli and Troye met at a house party he wasn’t even invited to.

How else would two party Gods meet each other than at a party? Yes, it’s true: Charli and Sivan met when she was hosting a house party that he wasn’t technically invited to. During an April 2024 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the “Rush” singer said he “somehow ended up” at one of Charli’s infamous house parties one night where they first met.

After crossing paths in the kitchen of her Los Angeles home, Charli said she “didn’t know” Sivan was attending the get-together, but was admittedly “quite starstruck” when she met him. While the pair didn’t clarify what year this infamous party was, Architectural Digest reported Charli had moved into the home in 2015, so it’s safe to say they met sometime after that.

October 2018: They released their first collab, “1999.”

Charli and Sivan joined forces creatively for the first time in October 2018 with the release of their pop hit “1999.” In an October 2018 interview with Vice, the “360” songstress revealed they “spoke about doing a song together in the future” after their first meeting which led to her sending over a demo of “1999” — which Sivan loved.

“It’s cool because I wasn’t sure whether I was gonna keep it for myself, but the fact that Troye was into it made me reconsider,” she said. “He did a verse and wrote his middle eight and then it just… happened.”

On Oct. 11, 2018, they released the music video for the ‘90s-inspired hit, which paid tribute to some of the most iconic references from the decade. With shots of Charli and Sivan as Jack and Rose from the Titanic, clips of the “Got Me Started” singer cosplaying as the Backstreet Boys, and Charli recreating the Spice Girls’s “Say You’ll Be There” video, it’s one of the best music videos I’ve ever seen with two modern popstars paying tribute to those who paved the way for them.

September 2019: They released “1999’s” follow-up with “2099.”

Charli and Sivan followed up “1999” roughly one year later with the release of “2099.” While the track didn’t receive the same acclaim as its predecessor, it’s another example of just how well this duo collaborates together. It set the stage and solidified the power that these two have together as not just a pop group, but a sporadic pop duet who, at their core, are best friends.

April 2024: Charli and Troye announce the Sweat Tour.

During Charli’s summer Brat Tour, the duo announced their joint Sweat Tour on April 17, 2024. With a little over 20 shows planned for the tour, fans had a few months to prepare for what became one of the best collaborative tours in recent history. Yes, I may be biased, but it was truly so smart for Charli and Sivan to come together for this collaborative show, giving fans a 2-for-1 deal with two incredible pop artists.

September 2024: Troye is featured on the “Talk Talk” remix.

While fans waited for Charli and Sivan’s Sweat Tour to kick off in the Fall 2024, the singers fed us all with the surprise release of the “Talk Talk” remix. After rumors swirled that Dua Lipa would be the featured artist on the remixed track, Charli stunned everyone with a brief voice memo of Lipa and Sivan’s signature sound on what became one of my favorite songs of the year.

Sept. – Oct. 2024: Charli and Troye embark on their iconic Sweat Tour.

Charli and Sivan officially embarked on their long-awaited Sweat Tour in September 2024. There, they took turns performing their respective tracks and beloved collaborations. They even managed to create viral moment after viral moment each night of the tour. From Charli bringing out Lorde during the tour’s New York City stop to fans eagerly waiting to see which celebrity or influencer would perform the “Apple” dance each night, the Sweat Tour was an unforgettable experience, and one of the defining pop culture moments in 2024.

Both Charli and Sivan were sad (to say the least) when the tour commenced in October, so much so that they briefly extended the tour at the 2025 Primavera Sound Barcelona festival with Charli xcx & Troye Sivan Present: SWEAT. However, to close out the significance of this era, Charli paid tribute to the tour on Instagram with a heartfelt message penned to her co-headliner.

“Troye was such a massive part of making these shows so fun and exciting and unforgettable,” she wrote. “Troye – you’re one of a kind, I love you so much, you inspire me constantly and I am so so so beyond happy we got to do this together. Sweat tour is one of a kind.”