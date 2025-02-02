You Can Thank Black Beauty Icons From The ’90s For The Clean Girl Aesthetic

If you’ve opened your makeup bag recently, you may have noticed how different it looks compared to just a few years ago. Over time, our beauty regimens are reshaped by current trends — and for many of us, that means cutting back, simplifying, and embracing the beauty of low-maintenance looks. Yep, I’m talking about the “clean girl” aesthetic: a TikTok and Instagram sensation that’s taken minimalist makeup to a whole new level, currently lauded by people like Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie. The look typically involves skin tints, a swipe of mascara, some subtle blush, brow gel, and a glossy lip — effortless, fresh, and totally low-key.

While this fresh-faced aesthetic feels modern, its roots run deep in the ’90s, and here’s the kicker: the Black women of that era were the ones who laid the foundation for the clean girl look we’re all loving today.

In the ‘90s, Black women were not just influencing beauty trends — they were defining them. From red carpets to music videos, actresses, supermodels, and musicians set the stage for an entire generation of women. Their soft glam, fierce femininity, and effortless style became the ultimate blueprint for beauty. These icons, like Nia Long, Lauryn Hill, and Aaliyah, embraced their natural features in ways that were both empowering and aspirational. Their “no-makeup” makeup looks — which were anything but minimal — combined natural elegance with an undeniable sense of confidence. Fast forward to today, the ‘90s beauty revival is in full swing — especially as social media makes it easier than ever to recreate those iconic looks. So, the clean girl aesthetic? It’s just the latest chapter in a story that Black women started over two decades ago.

Photo by Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc. Photo by George De Sota/Getty Images

When you think of ’90s beauty, it’s hard not to picture the towering supermodels who dominated the runway and the red carpet. Naomi Campbell’s fierce presence, Iman’s flawless complexion, and Tyra Banks’s sultry eyes remain etched in the minds of fashion and beauty lovers everywhere. Their makeup looks were anything but over-the-top. Instead, these icons showcased bold-yet-understated makeup that made glowing skin and sculpted features the main event. The “clean girl” look was first popularized by Black women like these, who were masters at blending simplicity with sophistication.

Celebrity makeup artists like Pat McGrath helped define this era by crafting looks that emphasized natural beauty with just enough drama to make a statement. Fine-tuned brows, frosted eyeshadows, and neutral lips were key components, while soft blush and sculpted cheekbones subtly enhanced the features that set these women apart. The “fresh face” aesthetic of the ‘90s didn’t scream for attention — it invited you in, letting each feature shine without overwhelming the viewer. It was cool, collected, and, above all, effortlessly beautiful.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images For COVERGIRL

For Black women, the no-makeup makeup look of the ’90s wasn’t just a trend — it was a reflection of cultural beauty standards and a celebration of one’s natural features. Radiant skin and minimal-but-effective makeup weren’t just fashionable, they were essential to how beauty was viewed within the community. Skin care regimens were passed down through generations, emphasizing the importance of nourishing and celebrating one’s natural beauty. This was the foundation for the “no-makeup” makeup look long before it became mainstream.

When the beauty industry redefines Black-created beauty trends as “universal” or “new,” it erases the contributions of Black women and reduces their cultural impact. We’ve seen this happen time and time again: from braids being rebranded as “boxer braids” to fuller lips being hailed as the “new trend,” Black beauty standards have always been appropriated without credit. The “clean girl” aesthetic is no different.

This aesthetic may be the latest viral beauty trend, but its origins are timeless, and its roots lie deeply within Black culture. As we move forward, it’s essential that we celebrate the contributions of Black women to the beauty world, and ensure that they receive the recognition they deserve. By acknowledging the true origin of this aesthetic and giving credit where it’s due, we can ensure that the beauty industry moves toward a more inclusive, respectful future — one that celebrates the creativity and cultural richness that make beauty trends like the “clean girl” look so timeless.