Four Ways to Regulate Your Stress in Our Political Climate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Stress is normal to feel during tense political times. With the Nov. 5 election results from the President to state legislature and laws, feelings are high across the country. Here are four ways to help cope with political anxiety:

Consider a Digital Detox

From Twitter/X to Instagram to TikTok, social media has been flooded with political content. This information can be educational and unbiased, but some of it is very opinionated and even propaganda. All of this can become overwhelming to look at scroll after scroll.

A digital detox can start with a social media break. Delete the big apps or filter out specific keywords from your feeds to remove that content from your feed. A complete social media cleanse may be most beneficial to help you focus on your mental, emotional, and physical well-being without any outside distractions. Disconnect from the digital world and put that energy into yourself.

Consuming only certain news from trusted, unbiased outlets can also help you take in the necessary information about the election to stay educated and in the loop as things progress.

Practice Mindfulness

There are different ways to regulate your nervous system physically, and mindfulness practices can be beneficial. You can practice mindfulness through meditation, breathwork, or yoga. These help ground yourself in the present moment and ease your overwhelming thoughts or emotions.

Sitting with your feelings and thoughts allows them to pass by without snowballing into something greater. Staying grounded in the present moment lets you focus on the “now,” not the past or the future.

Focus on What You Can Control

You can control basic things in your daily life, like what you eat and wear, and what you devote your time to. You can also control your habits and hobbies. Focus on the little things to keep yourself up and at it, even if you feel overwhelmed. Practice healthy habits that improve your physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and social well-being.

There are other ways to focus on what you can control involving politics. Join movements across the country and put your voice out there. Keep yourself educated through trustworthy sources. While controlling the election outcomes across the country is impossible, making change one small step at a time is possible.

Turn to Your Own Self-Care Methods

Finally, turn inwards and address what you need. Consider self-care habits that help you focus on yourself and help improve your mood. Stay hydrated, get the right amount of sleep, reduce screen time, get some physical exercise, and do anything else to ensure you are taking care of yourself. Reading and journaling are great ways to take your mind off politics or let your feelings about current events fly from the pen.

No matter how you’re feeling, you have the power to take small steps every day to help your mental-emotional health. Prioritize yourself and your self-care.

For more information about the election, please visit the Pew Research Center’s website here.

