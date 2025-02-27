From Ballet To Balance: How Pilates Became My Lifeline As A Retired Dancer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Movement, for most dancers, like myself, is more than just a career or hobby — it’s a way of life. From long rehearsals to muscle memory that never fades, dance becomes woven into your identity. But what happens when that identity comes to an end? Whether by retirement, injury, or other life circumstances, stepping away from dance often comes with a natural sense of immense loss.

For most retired dancers, the transition can be tougher than expected. While dance equips young women and men with a wide array of skills and abilities that the average person may never gain, it also comes with a common baggage. It’s no secret that most dancers have struggled with body image, injury, perfectionism, and an endless cycle of “never enough.” And when we stop dancing, that doesn’t mean those struggles disappear. So how can retired dancers heal the part of themselves that only knows their worth in physical perfection?

At least for me, that answer has been Pilates.

Quitting Ballet, but not quitting movement

I discovered Pilates as a young dancer who had recently backed away from a harsh training schedule due to a mental struggle with the ballet world. Although transitioning into being a retired dancer was relieving in many aspects, I felt lost. I wasn’t just missing the movement, I was also fighting the toxic mindset my years in dance had ingrained in me. After a decade of conditioning my mind to believe I needed to fit an unrealistic mold, I found myself aching for control over my mentality and relationship with my body — I felt I had to “earn” my rest.

Then came Pilates.

Honestly, at first, I was searching for something that would keep my body in tip-top shape. But what I didn’t expect was the way Pilates gave me the feeling of movement without the pressure to perform. The healing I experienced in Pilates was far beyond what I went in looking for.

Pilates quickly became my way to keep up with what I loved–movement–while also reframing the mind of my inner child who never felt like she would be enough. Through each Pilates class, I found an inspiring community, and a newfound respect for my body. This respect was not only for how I looked but for what I could do.

The Parallels Between Ballet and Pilates

Pilates and dance, specifically ballet, have numerous parallels and share foundational principles. Joseph Pilates, the creator of Pilates, was heavily influenced by ballerinas and their approach to movement. By the time he opened his first studio in New York, dancers — especially from the New York City Ballet — were already invested. The studio became flooded with dancers, as they used it as a method of cross-training, rehabilitation, and sustainability. Since the 1920s, Pilates has been long-serving active and retired dancers, offering a bridge between movement and longevity. Its low-impact movement that’s incredibly strengthening, focuses on core stability, and finding control in movement — all of which dancers thrive on. But in opposition to what ballerinas are used to, there’s no need to perform. There’s no “ideal body” or perfect turnout to chase, it’s just you, your body, and making sure your mental health is fueled by movement, not drained.

Rewriting the narrative, and reclaiming control

Movement shouldn’t be punishing, but for a lot of dancers, unlearning that mentality is no easy task. In dance, you’re taught to push through pains, strive for perfection, and always show up ready to be your best. But in Pilates, your best is whatever version of you showed up and made time for movement. Pilates rewrites the narrative for movement, making it about breath, balance, strength, and sustainability.

This concept was a huge learning curve for me. As my mind wanted to tell me rest was “earned” and exhaustion was expected for movement to be fulfilling, I had to remind myself that movement is self-care. Through my Pilates classes, I began appreciating my body for what it was: a beautiful part of me that was beautiful for more than how it looked, but for how it functioned. The movement has become a part of my day that I look forward to the most. It doesn’t have to be performative or perfect to be worth it, it just has to feel good.

For retired dancers, like myself, Pilates is so much more than just a workout. Pilates has become my lifeline. It’s a way of movement that truly fuels me.

Continuing towards confidence

If you’re a dancer or anyone who’s struggling with their body image and relationship, here’s what I wish I had been told sooner, and understood sooner: Your body is yours, its beauty, ability to function, and worthiness is not up for debate. In my personal experience, Pilates has been one of the best ways to keep moving like a dancer while training your mind to leave the toxicity in the past. It allows you to rebuild your sense of confidence without a leotard, competition, or casting list.

The transition out of dance does not have to be movement-free. In fact, it should be movement-filled. Find ways to honor your dancer’s past by rewiring your dancer brain. In my experience, that growth is often done lying on a reformer, taking in a deep breath, and remembering: I don’t have to prove myself to anyone.