Protein: Fad or Fab?

Khloe Kardashian recently released a protein popcorn called “Khloud” that markets “7g of protein per serving.” They use milk protein isolate (a highly concentrated protein product made from skim milk powder) to boost the amount of protein per serving. To compare, a regular serving of popcorn has about three grams of protein. Other than “Khloud” popcorn, there has been an increase of various protein bars, drinks, and snacks hitting the shelves at many grocery stores. While these protein-packed snacks and recipes may be delicious, do we really need them? Why is everyone so obsessed with eating high protein?

Protein is one of three macronutrients vital to survival. While carbohydrates and fats provide us with energy and support proper functioning of our body, protein plays an important role in growth and repair of our cells, muscles, and organs. Protein is made up of 20 different amino acids (often referred to as the “building blocks” of protein), 11 of which can be made by our body. This leaves us with nine amino acids that we can only acquire from our diet. These are referred to as “essential amino acids” and include histidine, methionine, isoleucine, phenylalanine, leucine, lysine, threonine, tryptophan, and valine. There are certain foods referred to as “complete proteins” that contain all nine of these essential amino acids. Examples of complete protein sources include fish, poultry, eggs, beef, pork, dairy, and even soy. Incomplete protein sources include legumes, nuts, seeds, and whole grains. One source of protein is not necessarily better than another; it is just important that you eat a variety of protein sources to ensure you are getting all the amino acids your body needs.

But how much protein do you really need? Harvard Health states that the recommended daily allowance (RDA) is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. For example, a 130-pound person would only need about 47 grams of protein each day. If you are an athlete or exercise regularly, you may need to eat around one gram of protein or more per kilogram. You can calculate how much you need with this calculator here! Some of the benefits of eating enough protein include weight loss or maintenance of weight, balanced blood sugar levels, and muscle growth.

What happens if you eat more protein than recommended? According to Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Heath, the average American is consuming 20% more than the daily recommendation. But are there any risks to eating too much protein? Walter Willett, a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard, says, “While eating too much protein is unlikely to lead to serious health issues, it’s still important to consider its source.” Protein that comes from animal sources, like steak, chicken, fish, etc., contains saturated fats and cholesterol, which can lead to various health issues and increase the risk for cardiovascular disease. Alternatively, plant proteins have little to no saturated fats or cholesterol, depending on the source, and have other beneficial elements such as fiber.

The protein boom of the 21st century is anything but new. In the 20th century, the Atkins diet (a low-carb, high-protein diet) was popular in a similar way to how the ketogenic (keto) diet is now. And while protein bars, powders, and shakes have been around for a while, we are now seeing other products shift to being high protein. Companies like General Mills have created Nature Valley protein bars and Cheerios with protein in order to meet the demand of products that are higher in protein.

Whether your goal is to maintain a healthy lifestyle, build muscle, or lose weight, it is recommended to speak with a health care provider before making significant changes in your diet. Diet trends change all the time, and on social media, you can see many different types of diets within a few minutes. It can become overwhelming, and I believe it’s important that we don’t give in to every trend (especially ones that could impact our health). Protein is vital to our survival, and making sure you eat enough is essential to feeling your best and taking care of your body!