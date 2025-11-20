Now We’re Cooking with Protein: Making Protein Powder Delicious 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Temple chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Protein treats are all the rage these days. Nutrition aisles in grocery stores are lined with all sorts of snacks to support your gains—from bars and shakes even to pastries and pretzels. In fact, the US protein market hit $114.4 billion in 2024 and is only continuing to grow.

The variety of protein powder, too, has vastly expanded. So, if shopping for protein snacks gets a little stale and expensive, getting creative in the kitchen is no difficult task. With flavors on the market as specific as Chips Ahoy! and as basic as unflavored, the possibilities for crafting protein concoctions are truly endless.

Below I’ve shared some of my favorite unique recipes using protein powder along with the brands I personally use the most. While these brands vary slightly in serving size, the standard 2-3 tablespoons is sufficient for each of the following recipes. So, get cooking, hit those protein goals, and enjoy!

Sweet Potato Protein Pancakes

Sweet Potato- 1 large

Eggs- 2

Protein Powder- 1 serving

Cinnamon- 1 tsp

Optional:

Maple Syrup – 1 tbsp

Peanut Butter – 1-2 tbsp

As a firm believer that sweet potatoes belong in any and all meals, this is a perfect recipe for a cozy, subtly sweet breakfast that you can dress up any way you like. Begin by cooking your sweet potato. I prefer a quick 5 minutes in the microwave, but it can also be oven-baked for about 45 minutes at 425 degrees. Then, peel, and mix in eggs and protein powder. I’ve found this recipe pairs well with Orgain’s Pumpkin Spice flavor, especially during the fall and winter seasons.

Once your batter is ready, spray your pan with butter or oil and cook until firm on both sides. Flip, plate, and top with whatever you’d like. A fat like peanut butter makes for a well-rounded meal, and maple syrup adds that perfect touch of sweetness. This recipe was inspired by @katielarimore on Instagram.

Protein Baked Oats

Rolled Oats- ½ cup

Milk- 1 cup

Protein Powder- 1 serving

Baking Powder- 1 dash

Optional:

Chocolate Chips- 2 tbsp

Peanut Butter- 1 tbsp

Berries – ½-1 cup

When I got bored of plain-old oatmeal, baked oats became my new favorite breakfast. With a texture resembling that of both oatmeal and cake, a prep time of only about 20 minutes and endless customizations, baked oats make for a quick, easy, and filling breakfast. I took inspiration from @danishealthyeats on Instagram to find the ideal ingredient mix.

In an oven-safe tin, mix oats, milk, baking powder, and protein powder. Some recipes call for blended oats, but I leave mine as-is for a chewy, grainy texture. As for protein powder, Clean Simple Eats’ “Simply Vanilla” powder is my favorite base for any baked oats recipe. Next, add any mix-ins like berries, bananas, or chocolate chips, and air fry for 12-15 minutes at 290 degrees. Once cooked through, I love to finish with a dollop of peanut butter and a splash of milk to add a bit of moisture.

Protein “Puppy Chow”

Chex Cereal- 1 1/3 cup

Maple Syrup- 3-4 tablespoons

Protein Powder- 1 serving

Powdered Sugar- ¼ cup

Peanut Butter- 2 tablespoons

Prepping protein snacks can be just as fun, and this recipe for puppy chow is perfect for on the go whether it be the movies, a picnic, or work. Otherwise known as “muddy buddies” or “monkey munch,” puppy chow is deliciously sweet and luckily not for actual dogs. Begin by pouring your cereal into a large bowl. Then, add in syrup and melted peanut butter; these will act as binding agents. Add in your dry ingredients, cover, shake, and voila! It’s as simple as that. Enjoy with other mix-ins like dried fruit and chocolate chips for an extra touch. Inspired by @smaller_sam.pcos on Instagram, you can also opt for lower sugar options like sugar-free syrup and Swerve confectioner’s sugar.

“Whey Drip”

Protein Powder- 1 serving

Milk- 2-3 tbsp

Essentially a highly concentrated protein shake, whey drip may seem off-putting at first. However, it makes for a delicious topping to any sweet snack from ice cream to oatmeal. For this recipe, I enjoy Isopure’s Dutch Chocolate flavor for its decadent taste, great macros, and solubility. Simply add one scoop of protein powder in a bowl and stir in a milk of your choice until a thick liquid texture is reached. One serving of protein powder typically produces 2-4 tablespoons of “drip” depending on your desired consistency. Either make in bulk and store for later, or drizzle over a sweet treat and enjoy!



If you’re looking to up your protein intake, recipes like these make your goals much easier to reach. Eating high protein does not mean you have to kick your sweet tooth. Almost every treat can be protein-ified; it’s just a matter of the right ingredients, the right ratios, and a little bit of creativity!