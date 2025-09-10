The Hot Girl Walk: Perfecting the Art Form

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we return to campus, reunite with our college friends, eat way too much ice cream from the dining hall, and settle into a routine again, we are faced with the best time to perfect the art of the hot girl walk. There is truly no better way to listen to a new album, catch up on audiobooks, gossip with the girls, and get those steps in!

The term “hot girl walk” was coined by social media influencer Mia Lind in 2020 and was created as a play on Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Hot Girl Summer.” The term gained popularity during the subsequent years and is still frequently used. However, “hot girl walk” started as a formula. The walk was four miles long and consisted of positive affirmations. Now, the phrase has adapted to encompass a daily walk of any length that boosts confidence and self-esteem. Without further ado, here are my tips for the perfect hot girl walk!

Look good and feel good! One of the crucial parts of the hot girl walk is a cute outfit. This can look different for everyone. It doesn’t matter if you wear neutral colors or neon or sweatpants or biker shorts; you just need to wear that one outfit recipe that makes you feel your best. Since it is so hot, even though the summer is coming to an end, I prefer a set that consists of shorts and a top. Recently, CRZ Yoga and Old Navy’s activewear have been trending, and they are more affordable than Lululemon and Aritzia (but those are great options, too). Regardless of the brand, as long as you feel good in the outfit, you’re on track to having a successful hot girl walk!

The next step is to refine what you’re listening to. Hot girl walks serve to boost confidence, improve your mood, and make you feel like that girl, so listening to sad music will simply not work! Listening to upbeat, catchy music can quickly get you out of a bad mood and help you feel your best, at least in my experience. Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, Man’s Best Friend, is so fun for hot girl walks, as are all songs by SZA, Rihanna, Chappell Roan, Lola Young, and Olivia Dean! My current hot girl walk theme songs are “Primadonna” by MARINA and “12 to 12” by sombr. Podcasts and audiobooks are also great options for a good hot girl walk. My favorite podcasts are Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain and The Run-Through with Vogue.

Music and outfits aside, the most important part of going on a walk is staying alert and keeping to a safe area. While hot girl walks are fun, whether you’re with a group of friends or alone, make sure that your music or podcast isn’t too loud, that you’re aware of your surroundings, and that you are looking both ways before crossing the street.

At the end of the day, a hot girl walk is the perfect way to wind down while listening to music and feeling your best. Listed are just a few of the ways that I make my walks more enjoyable, which include wearing a cute outfit and listening to fun, girly music. I hope that this inspires you to go for your own hot girl walk!